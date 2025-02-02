Horoscope Today, February 3: Profitable opportunities in sports for Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, February 3: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, February 3, 2025: Today is the sixth day of Magh Shukla Paksha and Monday. Shashthi Tithi will continue for the whole day till 4:38 am. There will be Sadhy Yoga till 3:03 am today. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 11:17 pm tonight. Apart from this, Amrit Snan is being done in Prayagraj. February 3, 2025, is a great day for you, and with what measures can you make this day better? Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will be confused about something, which you will also share with a special friend of yours. A movie plan can be made outside with family members. You will go to a friend's birthday party, where you will get a chance to enjoy it with other friends. Today you can think of learning new skills that will benefit you in the future. Today you can plan to buy a new vehicle. You will get a gift from your spouse today.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day. Workload may increase in the office today. For which you will have to work overtime. If you are not careless in money matters, you will avoid losses. A new turn can come in tour-and-travel and media-related business. Today you will get such advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. You will take advice from an expert in financial matters, which will prove helpful for you. You will complete the pending work in the office on time. Today you will be interested in religious programs.

Gemini

Today every problem of yours will be solved in a jiffy. You are likely to get big benefits in government work. Today you can go for a picnic with your children. You will have a good time with them. Today is a very favorable day for women. You will be able to maintain a proper balance in family and personal activities. You will be happy to receive a valuable gift from a close person. Your name will be elevated in the society.

Cancer

Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to get success, but there is a need to work harder in their studies. Today you will get to have a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. You will get support from colleagues in the office; juniors will want to learn work from you. The lovemate's relationship will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relationships in your work. All your work will be completed easily.

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. Your problems that have been going on for a long time will be solved, due to which you will be happy. Religious work can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You should have a good diet to stay healthy for a long time. Today, a solution to a problem that has been going on for some time is going to be found, so stay positive and focus on your work. Students associated with sports will get profitable opportunities.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. The day is good for making big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household tasks with your spouse. The day is good for students studying medicine. You will get great news from your daughter's in-laws. Children will be serious about their studies today. Today, there is a possibility of the arrival of a little guest in your house. There will be an increase in wealth. Avoid thinking too much about every small thing. Due to this your life will be comfortable.

Libra

Today your day is going to start in a good mood. The rift that has been going on with a friend for some days will end today with your initiative. The day will be favorable for people associated with politics. The day will be great for women. Businessmen can attend important meetings today. You will get rid of the loan taken from someone today; your tension will end. Today you can go for a walk to some nice place. You will get relief from the problem of headache today. Overall, today will be a great day for you.

Scorpio

Today will be a mixed day for you. Work done with concentration will prove to be beneficial. Today is a good day for lovemates. You can also go to a good restaurant. You should avoid ignoring any responsibility. Your health will be fine. You will try to finish the work in the least time possible. Employed people will get help from the officers, which will reduce the workload. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. Those who are doing real estate business can launch a new housing project.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today is an auspicious day for people who are thinking of buying a house. Today you will be engaged in household chores. Today your boss may ask you to work on a new project. Students preparing for diplomas need to study more today. Businesspeople will do well in business. If you show your health-related problem to a good doctor, you will get a good solution. Your married life is going to be good today.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Your friends will ask you for help; you will not disappoint them. People doing business will get good profits. Today you will plan to go shopping. Today you can give a gift to your sister, which will strengthen your relationship. Today you will attend an important meeting. With the advice of your father, you will get a lot of help in your business. You will feel happy by helping someone in need. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day. Today you will make some such plans to take your business forward, which will benefit you only. Today you will be busy with religious and spiritual activities for most of the time. The more you do your work with concentration and hard work, the more appropriate results you will get. This will give you mental peace, and you will be able to pay proper attention to your work. If the students think about a particular matter in solitude and peace, then everything will be fine.

Pisces

Today you will get full support from your family. Those who work in banks will finish their work very soon today. Lovers will spend time together today. Your identity will increase by contributing to social work. Your popularity as well as public relations will increase. You will have a beneficial meeting with some political people. You may plan to do religious work at home. Today you will spend time talking to friends on the phone.