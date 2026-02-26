Horoscope today, February 26, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today falls on the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna, along with a Thursday. The Dashami Tithi will remain until 12:34 am, while Preeti Yoga will be in effect till 10:34 pm. Mrigashira Nakshatra will prevail until 12:12 pm. Additionally, Mercury will turn retrograde in Pisces at 12:16 pm. The day is expected to bring positive developments for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and a few other zodiac signs. Here’s a detailed look at how the day may unfold for all 12 signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a good day for Aries natives. There are chances of a transfer to a preferred location. Financially, you may gain more than expected. Understanding within the family will improve, and relatives may visit your home, creating a pleasant atmosphere. If something has been bothering you, talking it out with friends will help. You may also plan a dinner with your partner, which will strengthen your bond.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus natives can expect a beneficial day. Your hard work is likely to bring results in your favour, and your efforts may be recognised in society. Confidence at work will help you achieve success. You may spend the evening with family, enjoying a cheerful environment. There could be an inclination towards spiritual activities, and you may visit a religious place. Students may seek guidance from elders for better results. Stay mindful of your health.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today brings enthusiasm and positivity for Gemini natives. You may introduce new ideas at work, and your positive attitude could lead to progress in your job. Appreciation from your boss is likely. Business-related travel may prove beneficial. Your financial condition will remain stable, and your creativity will shine. Your dressing sense may also receive compliments at the workplace. It’s a good day for students as well.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer natives are likely to have a favourable day. Those involved in construction-related work may see gains. You may consider making changes in your work approach. Trust and understanding in your marital relationship will keep things stable. A business meeting in another city is possible and may turn out to be productive. People may seek your advice on important matters. It’s also a good day for those in relationships.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo natives will experience a better day today. Those working in finance or sales may benefit from their knowledge. You may plan an outing with your partner to bring freshness into your married life. A lingering concern may trouble you, but it is likely to resolve soon. Your confidence will remain strong, helping you complete important business tasks. You may also learn something new from children.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives can expect a positive day. Your interest in religious activities will increase, and you may be part of something important. Money that has been stuck for a long time may finally return. Those working in the healthcare sector will have a favourable day. Believing in yourself will help you tackle challenges effectively. A pleasant surprise from your partner may lift your mood. It’s also a good day for those in politics.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra natives will have a happy and fulfilling day. Your aspirations related to education may be fulfilled, and you could achieve good results in exams. You will focus on your diet, helping maintain good health. Those working in the education sector may see gains. Be mindful of your speech, as one wrong word could create issues. Helping those in need will bring satisfaction. You may also plan an outing with your partner.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives will feel positive today. Business plans are likely to work in your favour, increasing chances of financial gains. Students of mass communication may come across special opportunities. Your interest in creative activities will grow, and you may visit an exhibition with friends. Maintain a positive mindset and avoid reacting impulsively. Good news related to children may come your way.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives may have an average day. New opportunities for gains may arise. There will be peace and harmony within the family. Your hard work will bring satisfaction. Taking decisions patiently will open doors to success. You may feel distracted at times, but support from loved ones will guide you back on track. Some good job offers may also come your way. You will be open to compromise where needed.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives can expect a day that brings happiness to the family. Your willingness to try new things may create hooking you into financial opportunities. People may seek your advice on plans and ideas. Your financial condition will remain strong. Students may make changes in their study approach. Those in jobs should focus on completing tasks on time. A long drive with your partner may bring you closer.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives will feel energetic and motivated. Tasks you had planned are likely to be completed today. Joint efforts in business partnerships may bring gains. You may receive respect in society. Including seasonal fruits in your diet will benefit your health. Family cooperation will help resolve a household issue. You may plan an outing with friends. Students may revise their study schedules.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives are likely to have a good day. Those planning to buy property may speak to dealers. You may need to travel outside the state for business purposes. Engineering students may receive good placement opportunities. Your confidence will remain high, helping you complete tasks with enthusiasm. Interest in religious activities will grow. An increase in income is likely, strengthening your financial position.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment).