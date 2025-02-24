Horoscope Today, February 25: Taurus will be in mood for some fun, know about other zodiacs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how February 25, 2025, will be for you and by what measures you can improve this day.

Today's Horoscope, February 25, 2025: Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwadashi of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 12:48 pm today, after which Trayodashi Tithi will start. Starting from 8:16 am today till 5:51 am tomorrow, there will be Variyan Yoga. Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 6:31 pm today. Apart from this, Bhaum Pradosh fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 25 February 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries:

Today will be a fine day. Today you will try your best to spend time with family members. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Young children can also get a big surprise. Some people can come forward to help you with some work. Your problem regarding money will be solved. Today you will think about starting some work afresh. You need to be a little careful about your health. There are chances of good profits in business today.

Taurus:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today can be spent on travel. This travel can be related to some office work. You will be in the mood for some fun. Your mind will be happy. You may be attracted to some traditional things. Children will participate in a drawing competition. Today you will meet a childhood friend, and refresh some old memories. There will be some newness in everyday life. Today is going to be a great day for students, they will be successful in completing college projects.

Gemini:

Today is going to be an excellent day. Today your inclination will be towards spirituality. You can plan to organize a religious program. You will enjoy your work completely. You can make some changes at the workplace, this will make you feel very good. Everything will remain good in the family. A close relative will give you good news. Today will be a good day for lovemates. There will be sweet banter between the newlyweds, which will bring more sweetness to the relationship. Today you will make a new plan to expand your business.

Cancer:

Today will be a mixed day for you. You may spend money on buying something important. Writers of this zodiac may be praised for their poems. You may also be honoured by an institution. Your parents' blessings will help you reach your destination. You will get the support of neighbours in some work. Children can share their thoughts with you. You should listen to them carefully. Your respect will increase in society today.

Leo:

Today will be a great day. You may be given such work in the office, which you will like very much. You may be consulted as an expert in some matters. There are chances of promotion in the job as well as an increase in income. Students will show more interest in some of their subjects. You will always be ready to help your loved ones. Businessmen will get some new experiences at work. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Lawyers will get good money from an old client today.

Virgo:

Today will prove to be beneficial for you. Today there will be good profit from any work done earlier. People will praise your work. You will also be satisfied with your work. You will plan to go out for dinner with your spouse. People associated with sports will participate in some new activity, where their performance will be good. Today your health will remain good. Students can take advice from a senior for their career. The right advice will help your career reach a good position.

Libra:

Today is a good day for you. You will get the support of colleagues in the office, due to which your work will be completed on time. Your positive thoughts will impress people today, and people will connect with you. Students will make some changes regarding their studies. You can get help from someone to understand your difficult subjects. You will be happy to get help from your spouse in some household work. Family relationships will remain better. The problems going on in married life will end today, there will be newness in the relationship.

Scorpio:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will bring a sign of new happiness in life. You will get great news from your spouse. The rest of the family will also look very happy. There will be coordination between relationships and work. You will be financially strong today. Engineers will get a big benefit from a contract. People in the manager post of this zodiac will handle their work well. You can go to the mall to go shopping with the children, they will enjoy it a lot. Happiness will remain in life. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Sagittarius:

Today will be a great day for you. Whatever work you take up, you will be able to complete it on time. Today the pace of work will remain in business. You will feel relaxed. You will be happy about something in your heart. Unmarried people of this zodiac, can find their life partner in a wedding ceremony. Today the atmosphere at home will be good. Some people will take advice from you in the matter of work, and your advice will prove to be effective for them. Students will decide to take tuition classes for some subject today.

Capricorn:

Today is going to bring an important turn in life. You may have to make a big decision in your career. Keep in mind that whatever you do, do it thoughtfully. If you are doing a job, then suddenly you will have to go out for some work. You will think about taking a loan to start a new business. Today you will be honored for the work done in the interest of society, and people will praise you. Women will be busy completing household tasks today.

Aquarius:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your close friend will come to meet you. You will plan to go somewhere with them. The obstacles coming in the studies of the students will be removed with someone's help. You need to focus on your work without worrying too much about the results. Elders will give you special advice which will be effective for you. Today is going to be a great day in terms of health. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates. Happiness will remain in married life.

Pisces:

Today will be a great day for you. People will pay full attention to what you say. Today you can plan a trip for office work. The solution to the complicated situations of money will be found today. Today your daily tasks can be completed. You will get lucky. Your behaviour will be appreciated at the workplace. You will finish important work on time. You will be successful to a great extent in telling your point to people. In the evening, you will spend a pleasant time with your spouse. The money stuck somewhere will be returned suddenly.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)