Horoscope today, February 25, 2026: Check zodiac predictions, lucky numbers and colours

New Delhi:

Today is the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna and Wednesday. The Navami Tithi will remain till 2:41 AM late night. Vishkumbh Yoga will remain till 1:29 AM late night. Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 1:39 PM. According to the planetary positions, there are strong indications of financial gains and family happiness for many zodiac signs, while some signs need to exercise caution regarding health and important decisions.

Let us know in detail how the day will be for all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be an average day. You will try your best to spend time with your family members. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. Young children may receive a big surprise. Some people may come forward to help you in your work. Your financial problems may get resolved. You may consider starting some work afresh. You need to be slightly careful about your health. There are chances of good profits in business. Students should maintain confidence, as success is indicated soon. You may take some concrete steps today for your child’s bright future.

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky Number - 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. The day may be spent traveling, possibly related to office work. You will be in a fun mood and feel cheerful. You may feel attracted toward something traditional. Children may participate in a drawing competition. You may meet a childhood friend and relive old memories. There will be some freshness in your daily routine. For students, the day will be excellent, and they will succeed in completing a college project. You will take some time out of your busy schedule for your children, and they will share their feelings with you. Harmony will prevail in married life.

Lucky Colour - Blue

Lucky Number - 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be an excellent day. You will feel inclined toward spirituality. You may plan to organize a religious program. You will enjoy your work wholeheartedly. You may make some changes at the workplace, which will make you feel good. Everything will remain pleasant in the family. A close relative may share good news. The day will be favorable for love partners. Newly married couples may have light-hearted arguments that will increase sweetness in the relationship. You will make new plans to expand your business. Those associated with marketing are likely to gain more benefits today. Advice and support from your spouse will prove beneficial.

Lucky Colour - Peach

Lucky Number - 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be a mixed day for you. You may spend money on purchasing something essential. Writers of this sign may receive appreciation for their poetry. You may also be honored by an organization. The blessings of your parents will help you reach your goals. You may receive support from neighbors in some work. Children may share their thoughts with you, and you should listen carefully. Your respect in society will increase. You may receive recognition for humanitarian work. By controlling unnecessary expenses, you will think about saving money. Business activities will continue as desired.

Lucky Colour - Maroon

Lucky Number - 7

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be a wonderful day. At the office, you may be assigned work that you truly enjoy. People may seek your advice as an expert in a matter. There are chances of promotion along with an increase in income. Students will show greater interest in certain subjects. You will always be ready to help loved ones. Businesspersons will gain new experiences at work. Harmony will prevail in married life. Lawyers may receive good financial gains from an old client. The hard work of students over the past few days will yield positive results. Avoid taking decisions in haste, as it may spoil ongoing work. You may seek advice from friends.

Lucky Colour - Silver

Lucky Number - 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will prove beneficial for you. You will earn good profits from previous efforts. People will appreciate your work, and you will feel satisfied. You may plan to go out for dinner with your spouse. Those associated with sports may participate in a new activity and perform well. Your health will remain good. Students may seek guidance from a senior regarding their career. Proper advice will help you reach a good position. Take special care of your health. You may also plan an outing with your spouse. Love partners may receive a gift today.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 9

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day. You will receive cooperation from colleagues at the office, helping you complete work on time. Your positive thinking will influence others. Students may make some changes in their study routine and seek help to understand difficult subjects. You will feel happy with your spouse’s support in household matters. Family relationships will remain strong. Ongoing issues in married life may end today, bringing freshness to the relationship. Any work you start today will be completed on time as per your plan. If you have a court-related matter, there are strong chances of resolution.

Lucky Colour - Golden

Lucky Number - 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be an excellent day. The day may bring new happiness in life. You may receive great news from your spouse. Other family members will also appear happy. Balance will be maintained between relationships and work. Financially, you will remain strong. Engineers may benefit greatly from a contract. Those in managerial positions will handle their responsibilities well. You may go shopping at a mall with children, which will make them happy. Overall, it will be a good day.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 8

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a fantastic day. Whatever work you undertake, you will complete it on time. Business activities will move at a steady pace. You will feel relaxed and inwardly happy. Unmarried individuals may meet their life partner at a wedding ceremony. The home environment will remain pleasant. Some people may seek your advice in work matters, and it will prove effective for them. Students may decide to take tuition classes for a subject.

Lucky Colour - Grey

Lucky Number - 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today may bring an important turning point in life. You may have to take a major career decision. Whatever you do, think carefully. If you are employed, you may suddenly need to travel for work. You may consider taking a loan to start a new business. You may be honored for work done in social interest, and people will appreciate you. Women will remain busy completing household tasks. If you are planning to start something new, it is advisable to consider an auspicious time. Your social reputation will increase due to your contributions.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a wonderful day. A close friend may come to meet you. You may plan to go out somewhere together. Obstacles in studies will be resolved with someone’s help. Instead of worrying too much about results, focus on your work. Elders may give you valuable advice that will prove beneficial. Health-wise, the day will remain excellent. The day will also be favorable for love partners. Happiness will prevail in married life.

Lucky Colour - Orange

Lucky Number - 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be a wonderful day. People will listen carefully to what you say. A work-related trip may be planned. Financial complications may be resolved. Your daily tasks will be completed. Luck will favor you. Your behavior at the workplace will be appreciated. You will complete important work on time. You will be largely successful in expressing your views. The evening will be enjoyable with your spouse. Money that was stuck may suddenly be returned. You will avoid wrong decisions by not acting emotionally.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in the country, with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV.)