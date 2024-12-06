Horoscope Today, December 7: Aries can plan to go on a trip with friends; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 7

Today's Horoscope, December 7, 2024: Today is the Shashthi Tithi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha on Saturday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 11:07 am today. Vyaghat Yoga will remain till 8:42 am today, after which Harshan Yoga will start. Also, Dhanishta Nakshatra will remain till 4:51 pm today. Apart from this, today is Panchak. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 7 December 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries-

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today there will be sweetness in your married life. Today will be a day full of relaxation for the businessmen of this zodiac. You can plan to go on a trip with friends. You will also get help from the officers from time to time. You can get that work in the office today, for which you were very eager. Your pending work will be completed on time today. A friend or acquaintance can keep you busy with his work for a long time.

Taurus-

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you can talk to someone for transfer or promotion. You will also be successful in this. Today you will plan to achieve success in your career, this will benefit you in the coming days. You can get an offer for a new job. Today an elderly or senior person can give you the right advice. Today you can also remember old things. Today your busyness will increase in business matters. Your financial condition will be better than before.

Gemini-

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will try to move forward only after taking advice from someone older or experienced. With hard work, patience and understanding, you will finish the pending work today. You may have many responsibilities. Today will prove to be a satisfactory day for you. Today there are chances of conditions in employment being better than before. You will pay attention to your contacts. Today religious activities can be planned in your family. Happiness will come in married life.

Cancer-

Today is going to be a better day for you. If you keep your behaviour flexible and make up your mind to understand others, then you will also feel relaxed. Today there are chances for improvement in your financial condition. If you try a little, you will get more benefits. Important work can be completed today. Your married life will be pleasant. Today there are chances of you getting vehicle pleasure. Do not let confusion dominate you today, this will save you from many problems. You will have to control your behaviour. On some occasions, your behaviour will open the way to success for you.

Leo-

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Today you are going to be successful in your career, it will feel like a dream to you. Today you will get big money in the field of business. Today all your work will be completed smoothly. Enemies will keep their distance from you today. People who are involved in the wood business will get a big project today. You will feel refreshed by visiting an entertaining place. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Virgo-

Today has brought happiness to you. Students of this zodiac will have a relaxing day, they can also think of making a new schedule. Today you will use the phone as little as possible in the office and will focus completely on your work. Today, by taking the blessings of your parents, all your work will be done. Today you will help someone, you will feel good doing this. Today you may meet a childhood friend, you will discuss old things. Today you can plan to go somewhere, which will keep your mind happy.

Libra-

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today people associated with sports will work hard in their training. Businessmen doing courier business will get good profit today. Today students will take help from seniors in completing practicals. Happiness and satisfaction will increase in the family. Health will be better than before today. Newly married couples will consider visiting a religious place today. People associated with politics will dominate the society. Today you will feel like doing something new and good in business. Do not get involved in any decision or situation today until you understand it properly.

Scorpio-

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you can think of doing some big and different work. With the support of senior officials of the office, some of your important work will be done. Today your day will be devotional. You should avoid trusting people too much in money matters. It will be better to think before lending money to someone. Today you can plan to visit a religious place with your spouse. If you have any problem, you will get its solution soon.

Sagittarius-

Today you will get new employment opportunities. Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Your good behaviour will make you well-known in society. Today you can also get decoration work done at home. Today is going to be a day of monetary gain for contractors. Today you may have to travel for some office work. With understanding behaviour, you will be able to maintain the unity of the family. Your positive attitude and strong confidence will take you towards financial success.

Capricorn-

Today is going to be favourable for you. For those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants, the day will be better than before, today is your day to earn more profit. Today you will get the support of your father both in life and work. Today there will be sweetness in your family relationships. Today you will help someone in need. Today is a day of getting more results with less hard work, you can make it even better with your hard work. People associated with politics can organize a meeting today.

Aquarius-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get full support from the people of the family, especially the love of the elders will remain towards you. Also, the children will be happy with you. Today you can think of starting a new business. Today you will be successful in any work. Today do not let any opportunity of progress go out of your hands, any small change can also make you rich. Your spouse will gift you some essential goods. You will get the support of your elder brother in household chores.

Pisces-

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today will be a good day to do your planned work and fulfil your plans. Whatever was going on in your mind for so many days, today is the day to do it, you will get luck. The differences that you have been having with someone for some time will be resolved today. You may get praise for your qualities and your work. You will have more confidence throughout the day. If you get any responsibility today, accept it. You will feel peace at home and office. Be careful about your health.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)