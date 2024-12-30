Horoscope Today, December 31: Leo's popularity will increase; know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 31

Today's Horoscope, December 31, 2024: Today is Tuesday, the Pratipada date of Paush Shukla Paksha. Pratipada's date will remain till 3:22 pm today. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 6:59 pm today. Also, Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 12:04 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 31 December 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries:

Today you can be lost in some thought, this will slow down the pace of your work. Keeping your opinion to yourself will bring you money. Today your relationship with your spouse will be better. You may have to cancel the program of going out somewhere with friends. Today you should avoid eating fried things. This will also affect your health.

Taurus:

Today you may be a little busy at work. Family members will have expectations from you for a particular work, which you will live up to. Long pending tasks will be completed. Businessmen will get financial benefits by getting a big offer. You can go to a religious place with your parents. There is a possibility of a new guest coming to the house, which will make the atmosphere of the family pleasant. There will be harmony with the spouse. You will also plan to watch a movie with a friend. Today is a good day for lovemates.

Gemini:

Today you will get many opportunities to move forward based on your efficiency. You will be successful in completing some important household work. Worries related to money will disappear. You will also get the stuck money. Those who are associated with marketing work will get many golden opportunities for progress. Today you will get happiness by going on an outing with friends. You will feel better due to complete sleep. With the support of your parents, you will move forward in life. Happiness will remain in married life.

Cancer:

Today you will put your energy into good work. Government employees of this zodiac will get benefits. You will get the result according to your hard work. If you move forward in business by taking advice from experienced people, then you are likely to make a profit. Today you will also have many types of questions in your mind. All your wishes will be fulfilled. Travel in connection with new business will be beneficial. Your mind will be filled with enthusiasm due to the support of your spouse.

Leo:

You will get golden opportunities related to business. Your popularity will increase at the social level. You will get some big responsibility. Today you will get the benefit of old identity in the workplace. All the pending work will be completed easily. There will be only happiness in your life. Today the outline of some auspicious event will be made in the family. Students of this zodiac sign will spend their time in studies, this will bring you success. You can start working out in the morning, which will keep you fit.

Virgo:

Today will be a better day for you. You will feel full of energy. You should avoid making any decisions in haste. With the good advice of your father, you will get a new way to earn money. Some moments spent with your spouse will make your relationship even stronger. But there is a possibility of a little argument with friends about something. Your excessive anger can also spoil work done, so you should keep complete control over your anger.

Libra:

Today you will work in a planned manner in business. The higher officials in the office will be happy with you. Guests will arrive at home. Today you will achieve some big success in your career. Your positive attitude will bring you betterment in life. You will get profit opportunities. You will feel like eating something good but take special care that what you are eating is healthy. The atmosphere of your home will remain peaceful. Your inclination towards spirituality will increase.

Scorpio:

Today you will get a gift from someone. This will make you happy. Today there will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. Mutual harmony will remain better in married life. You will remain fit and healthy. Students will get the full support of teachers to achieve their goals. Some people will be impressed by you, and they will also try to connect with you. Today businessmen will get a better opportunity. Today you will have more confidence. Your material comforts will increase.

Sagittarius:

Today you will be full of freshness. You will get the support of your Guru in moving forward in your career. To keep your health better, you should take a walk in the morning. You can keep yourself a little sad by having negative thoughts. You will plan a tour with family members. You need to be careful in matters of transactions. Excess of work can affect your health. You will get financial help from your close relatives.

Capricorn:

Today you should avoid trusting any unknown person. You will extend a helping hand to the needy people. It will be better to take the advice of an experienced person in any kind of big investment. Students need to work harder. Sweetness will increase in marital relations. Today you will get some good advice from friends. There will be ups and downs in your health, due to which you will be able to concentrate less on work.

Aquarius:

Today you may have a lot of self-confidence. Today, employed people will get opportunities for progress. You are expected to make profits in business. Students will get solutions to the problems they are facing in their subjects. You will plan a religious trip with family members. Moving forward with consultation in married life will increase understanding. Today there are chances of getting help from a friend. All troubles will go away. Your health will be better than before.

Pisces:

With the right planning, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. You will be able to face challenges in the workplace. Your cheerful behaviour will create an atmosphere of joy at home. Today is a beneficial day for employed people. They will get some good news related to work. Today you will move forward to help people at the social level. People associated with the field of media of this zodiac will get golden opportunities. The day will be full of relief for the students of this zodiac sign. They can also think of making a new schedule.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)