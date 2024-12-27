Horoscope Today, December 28: Progress opportunities for Virgos; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024

Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: Today is Trayodashi date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 3:33 pm today. Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 10:13 pm tonight. Also, Shani Pradosh fast will be observed today. Apart from this, Venus will enter Aquarius at 11:39 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 28 December 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a day that will bring good results for you. Today you will get to have a good time with your family members, which will keep the family atmosphere pleasant. Today, your cooperation in solving any problem will be positive. You will dominate the social activities of the neighbourhood. Any property-related work will be solved. Today, if you stay away from negative people and avoid the state of laziness, you will get mental peace. It will be beneficial if you avoid unnecessary movement today. Relationships with lovemates will improve.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students today need a lot of hard work. If you postpone transactions today, you will be saved from any future problems. People of this zodiac sign will get new employment opportunities, which will increase their self-confidence. Today some official journey of yours is possible. An old friend of yours will call you and surprise you. Your family members will agree on any important matter of yours. You will get many opportunities today to expand your business.

Gemini

Today, your day is going to be normal. Today, you will have to work harder to get the work done smoothly. However, taking appropriate decisions at the right time will solve many of your problems. Do not start any new work at this time, focus on organizing today's work only. Your dominance will remain in the office. Today is going to be a good day from a health point of view.

Cancer

Today will be a wonderful day for you. The humorous behaviour of the family members will keep the atmosphere of the house light and pleasant and your personal life will also be better. Today, people who are against you will ask for your opinion regarding the work in the office. There will be pleasant changes in the jobs of people in government departments. You will get good news related to the transfer. Today will be a good day from a health point of view. Do not think deeply about family matters today, it may cause mental stress. There will be an atmosphere of peace in married life. Lovemates of this zodiac sign will go out today.

Leo

Today, luck will be with you throughout the day. Do not take any hasty decision today, nor interfere in the matters of others. Knowing about any negative activity of your child may increase your anxiety, which you will solve with the help of someone. Do not solve situations in anger, if you remain patient everything will soon be fine. Today, your mind will be happy with the help of an unknown person. Today, you will plan to control your expenses. Women will be busy in the kitchen today.

Virgo

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today, you will have a happy day. There will be a chance for humour and entertainment with friends. If any plan is being made regarding the sale-purchase of property, then implement it immediately. Beneficial combinations are being formed. Will organise religious functions at home with family members. Today, many avenues of progress will open for you. Office work needs to be done with some caution. Someone may complain about your work. You should avoid getting involved with anyone today.

Libra

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today, students can achieve some important achievements with their abilities. There will be a balance between family and business activities. Think of completing any work quickly. A child's mistake can lead to disappointment. Instead of getting angry, try to resolve the matter smoothly. If you are associated with any particular organisation, then definitely contribute to its related activities, this will give you peace and will also increase your respect. Avoid eating spicy things from outside, your health will be good.

Scorpio

Today is going to be an auspicious day for you. Today, you can make many big decisions for some work. There will be some challenges in business, however, you will get appropriate results as per your hard work. The financial aspect will remain normal due to receipt of pending payment. Lovemates should have proper harmony and a feeling of cooperation for each other. Your dealings with officials today will be good. Today, you can also postpone some important work. There is a need to be careful in property-related work.

Sagittarius

Today, there are chances of you getting some good news from someone close to you. Today, you will be successful in completing your household tasks. Today, instead of getting nervous during personal work, you will try to find solutions to the situations and you will also be successful in this. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to some achievements of a family member. People doing marketing jobs will connect with a good client today, who will bring good financial benefits in the future. There will be support from officials in completing the new project.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your money may be spent on household chores. Take any decision calmly. It will be good for you if you remain sweet while talking today. Today, there are chances of you meeting a senior official. Some new work of yours may start. If there is stress due to some reason then you will get mental peace. Today, despite personal busyness, you will spend some time with senior and experienced people. Today, you will get many information. You will learn new things. There will be happiness in married life. People associated with the field of writing will get some good news.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. Only humility and flexibility in your behaviour will earn you respect. You may feel depth and closeness in family relationships. Due to some function taking place today, your responsibilities may increase which you will fulfill very well. You may have many responsibilities, your busyness may increase. If you work with patience then the work will be easy. Sweetness will remain in your relationship with your spouse. Today, your positive thinking will prove beneficial for you.

Pisces

Today your day is going to be mixed. Today, we will run around in connection with some work. Students of this zodiac sign who are preparing will get successful soon. Today, your interest in charitable works will increase. Today your friends will be impressed by your words. Domestic life will be happy. Electricity traders will get maximum profit today. There may be ups and downs in your health today. It will be necessary to take care of the health of the elderly also.