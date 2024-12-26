Horoscope Today, December 27: Good day for Cancerians associated with politics; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know horoscope for December 27, 2024 here

Horoscope for December 27, 2024: Today is the Dwadashi date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Friday. Dwadashi date will remain till 2:27 pm tonight. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 10:37 pm tonight. Also, Visakha Nakshatra will remain till 8:29 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what December 27, 2024 holds for you and with which measures you can improve this day. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you will get relief from a long-standing problem and your cleverness and ability will be appreciated. Today, with the guidance of an experienced person, the pending work related to the purchase and sale of property will be completed. You will meet some special people and there will also be a discussion on special issues which will be positive. In the evening, an entertainment program can be made with the family. Today you are going to get good news. You will get the help of your colleagues in business, you will get maximum profit.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 9

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today there will be a situation of running around throughout the day, but the work will also go on smoothly. You will be busy with your work with wisdom and tactfulness. Today will be a busy routine, but you will complete your tasks easily. Today some plans will be made regarding changes in the workplace and working in a planned manner will give you success as per your wish. Today, while making a big decision, do not make the mistake of ignoring the opinion of your well-wishers. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family due to your achievement. Today you will get the advice of elders in some work, which will benefit you.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a special day for you, plan any new investment and you can get a good profit. There will be a festive atmosphere due to getting good news about the arrival of a little guest in the house. You will get success in the work done with the blessings of your parents. While making special decisions today, it would be better to take advice from an experienced person. People preparing for competitive exams need to work a little more. Today you will be able to get your work done by others. Those working in textile will get good profit today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 3

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will attend a function, your presence will be given importance. Businessmen doing courier business will get benefits today. People associated with politics will dominate the society today. Today you can get the pending money, although there will be challenges at the beginning of the day, but with the help of an experienced person, the path will become easy. Today you will get success in important work. The atmosphere at home will remain good. Women of this zodiac can start their own business, there will be more profit. Avoid making decisions in haste today, do your work only after thinking.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 9

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Complete your project at the workplace with seriousness and honesty, at this time there are chances of your progress. Today time is in your favor. Work will be done easily and you will also get an opportunity to work on a new plan. Important decisions taken related to family and finances will be positive. A problem that has been going on for some time will be solved. Today there will be a happy and peaceful atmosphere at home. Do not trust any stranger too much today.

Lucky Color- Pink

Lucky Number- 1

Virgo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today you will talk to your elder brother about property and some plans related to finance will be made. Today your passion for work will give you the ability to work hard. Today is the right time to go on any official trip. Today there will be a feeling of love and harmony among family members. Lovemates will respect and trust each other's feelings. Today you will be selected for an interview, you will get a good job. Today you will get health benefits.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you will improve the relationship by thinking deeply about a close person. Today there will be responsibilities, but instead of running away from them, you will try to fulfill them in a better way. Do not make decisions in haste and emotionally today. Today business women will maintain family and business harmony. With the blessings of your parents, you can achieve great success today. You will plan to go on a trip with your friends. Seeing the hard work and dedication of teachers, respect will increase among the people.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, instead of panicking in any negative situation, if you look for a solution, then you will get a solution soon. Big expenses will come up due to the breakdown of vehicles or any expensive equipment. Today, by making some changes in the routine, new opportunities will come. Students are going to get good news related to careers. Efforts made by force personnel for any special mission will be successful. The interest of women in religious activities will increase. Give your time to children so that you can get maximum love from them. Newly married couples will plan to go on a trip today.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today your financial condition will remain strong, you can go to the market to buy goods. Today there will be discussions on the work system related to the use of new technology in business. Your hard work will pay off in speeding up the plan. Lovemate will get a chance to meet. Today, by following the advice and guidance of the elders of the house, solutions will be found. Today is a very special day for those people of this zodiac who work in multinational companies. The problems going on in life will be resolved soon.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, before doing any work, you will get proper information related to it and then work on it. This will give you better results. New sources of income will be created. The love and blessings of the elders will maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the house. You can get success in completing any pending work. Today, even in difficult situations, your family will stand in front of you as a shield, this will give you courage. Health-related problems will go away today and you will be energetic. People working away from home will get a chance to meet their family today.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get the support of your spouse in project work. Positive thinking will help you in living life. Today you will have a special contribution in making a big decision both at home and outside. If money is stuck somewhere, then you will try to recover it and you may get success. Today you will contribute to a religious institution. Today there are chances of auspicious functions happening in your house. Married life will be happy, you will understand each other better. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will breathe a sigh of relief after reaching a consensus on an important issue with family members. You will keep forgiving the mistakes of the younger ones and will follow the guidance of the seniors. Make a proper outline of any plan first, then work on it later. If you are planning to invest in a policy today, then the day is auspicious. You will get an opportunity to meet a close relative. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Today is going to be a great day for students.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 4