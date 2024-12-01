Horoscope Today, December 2: Leo to get new business offers; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 2: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 1, 2024: Strong financial situation of Aries; know about other zodiac signs02 December 2024 Horoscope: Today is Monday, the Pratipada date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Pratipada date will remain till 12:44 pm today, after which the Dwitiya date will start. Rudravrat will be done today. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 4:01 pm today. Also, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain till 3:46 pm today. Apart from this, the Sun will enter Jyeshtha Nakshatra at 7:08 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of December 2, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today your daily routine will be good. Today you will have positivity inside you, due to which your mind will be engaged in work. Today you will benefit from your business trip, you will feel happy to meet and talk to people. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. There will be positivity in your thoughts. Avoid arguing on any matter. The income of women doing online business will increase. Today you will come forward to help someone in need. Today will be a good day for private employees.

Taurus

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today is a good day in terms of health. If you are trying to make someone agree with you, then be careful because force can only harm you. You will get a job offer from an interview given a long time ago. You will meet some people who will be helpful for your career. Today you can fulfill some wishes of family members. You will be successful in all the work. Today you will make some new friends. You can also get some new business proposals. Today your positive thinking will prove beneficial for you.

Gemini

Today will be a very special day for you. You will be busy with some important work. You will get new sources of income. You will get less profit in business than expected. You will get the full support of your spouse in your domestic work. You will try to make your life better. Taking care of the health of the elders will make you they're favourite. Take the blessings of your parents and all your problems will be solved.

Cancer

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get the support of your siblings in some important work. Today you will enjoy some wonderful moments with your family. You will feel energetic. New avenues of progress will open up in your career. Business-related travel will be beneficial for you. Today your creative talent will come out in the open. Your financial condition will also be better. Today you will get the full result of your hard work.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. You can try some new work or initiatives to increase your income. Consider the new offers you will get in business. You may also benefit. You may be successful in improving a spoiled relationship. You will spend time with your family in the evening, which will make your family life happy. The day will be great for people in manager posts. You will be successful at work. Today you can meet a senior official with whom you will be able to find a solution to your problems.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you have God's infinite blessings on you, due to which all your spoiled work will be done. Today important work can be completed with a positive attitude. You can also find new ways to deal with work. Relationships with friends can improve. Today you can help a friend financially. Before starting a business, take advice from your elder brother. Today you will stop unnecessary expenses and think about saving. Family life will be happy. Students will have a fun-filled day today.

Libra

Today is going to be a very special day. The arrival of a special relative in the family will create an atmosphere of happiness. You will be busy with friends and family. You may get the responsibility of completing a big task. Today some new work can also come up suddenly. You will be ready to complete all kinds of work. You can benefit from the work you have planned. There will be profit from good sales in the automobile business, the financial condition will be strong. Before doing any important work, you will start the work after taking blessings from God. The day will be good in terms of health. The work of building a house will progress rapidly.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. People who are employed will have a good income. After running around for property-related problems, the work will be done. Today you can be a little emotional about your thoughts. Today you will get a chance to help a helpless person. Today you can plan to visit a theme park, where you will enjoy a lot with your friends.

Sagittarius

Today your day has brought new happiness for your family. Sweetness will increase in married life. Today avoid unnecessary disputes with any stranger on the road. If you work according to your status and ability, you will get respect in the society. By keeping patience, stalled plans will be successful. You will get relief from the problem of depression. Today you will think about learning a new language.

Capricorn

Today your day will be beneficial. Today you will try to avoid negative thoughts. You may also get some good news. You will consult someone regarding employment. There are chances of getting benefits in partnership as well. Keep your nature balanced, all your work will be done. You will get happiness from your son's side. You will get good profit in business due to hard work. You will have full ability to fulfill the responsibilities of family life.

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today you will pay more attention to work. As far as possible, stay positive and confident. Your important work can be completed today. You will get new employment opportunities. Today you will learn something new from the people around you. You need to maintain confidentiality in your plans. You can go to your friends' homes to meet them. Your friendship will become even stronger. Today you will become a part of some social work. Your respect will increase in the society. Also, your health will be good.

Pisces

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. There will be doubt on some people and some work. There will also be a feeling of insecurity. You will get full support from people in the workplace. Today new avenues of income will open. Children will go to the temple with their parents. Today will be a better day for the students of this zodiac. Today luck will be kind to you. Your unfulfilled desires can be fulfilled. Those who are associated with the tour and travel business, their business will grow today. Avoid eating oily food outside, your health will be good.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him every morning at 7:30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.