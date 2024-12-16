Horoscope Today, December 17: Scorpio will find a solution to a problem; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 17

Today's Horoscope, December 17, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwitiya of Paush Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Dwitiya Tithi will remain till 10:57 am today. Brahma Yoga will remain till 9:11 pm tonight. Also, Tripushkar Yoga will remain till 10:57 am today. Apart from this, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 12:44 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 17 December 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries-

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today God's blessings will remain on you. Today your mind will be emotionally stronger. Your day can be spent in charity work. Today you can help your colleague or friend, which will make you happy. The day is very good for people doing business. Whatever work you want to do to grow your business, you will benefit from it. Today you will be worry-free about children. The blessings of the elders will remain on you.

Taurus-

Today is going to be a good day for you. The ongoing rift with your spouse over some matter will end today. You will feel relieved as the health of a family member improves. Today is going to be a good day for the business class, do not make any changes in your business. Today you will work diligently at the workplace, do not give the officers a chance to complain. Today you can get some kind of religious ritual done at home, in which you will invite your special guests.

Gemini-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will complete your work on time, which will make you feel relaxed. The work that you have been worried about for a long time will be completed today. The respect and prestige of people associated with politics will increase. You may get some big achievements, which will increase your confidence. Today your day will be spent completing important tasks. Today evening time can be spent with family members, due to which all the family members will be happy.

Cancer-

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You have to be careful about your expenses. Do not pay much attention to unnecessary expenses, and make a list of necessary tasks before buying your goods, this will save you time. Today will be a good day for people doing private jobs. You can hear praise from seniors at the workplace, which will make your mind dance with happiness. Your work will be appreciated everywhere. You will get good news from the children's side. You will get a gift from your lovemate today, due to which your mind will be happy throughout the day.

Leo-

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. If your mind is confused due to some reason, then spend some time with children to calm it down. If you want to buy any kind of house or shop, then today will be auspicious for you. Today is going to be a great day for students. The result of a competitive exam will come in your favour. Your married life is going to be good today.

Virgo-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will perform your responsibilities well. Politicians of this zodiac will get the support of the people. People will praise your work. Family relationships will be strengthened. There will be an increase in happiness and harmony in your married life. There will be an increase in business sales, which will lead to a good income. Today your health will remain fit. Today you will be mentally fit. Lovemates will understand their mistakes and give the relationship a chance.

Libra-

Today your day will be full of happiness. The pace of your work will be slow, but your relationship with friends will be better. You will try to keep everyone happy in the family. Today you will have a sense of sacrifice and cooperation. Today the family atmosphere will become pleasant due to the good result of the daughter's exam. Today, you will get back the money given to a relative. Also, you will complete the incomplete work plans. Today you will get the blessings of elders. Today you will get rid of the negative things going on in your mind.

Scorpio-

Today your day has brought new enthusiasm. Today you will find a solution to a problem that has been going on for a long time. You will be confused in your mind due to the thoughts of people and the things spoken about you. Students of this zodiac will be excited about their studies today. Also, you will spend more time in studies. Seeing this, your family members will also be happy. Today, you will spend time with your spouse after getting out of the pressure of work. You will move forward by understanding each other in the family. Today your health is going to be good.

Sagittarius-

Today will be a good day for you. Today, while talking to someone, keep sweetness in your speech. People suffering from stomach problems should avoid oily food. Today you will have a pleasant experience from the child's side. Today you will get new sources of income. You will take out some time for married life which will increase closeness in the relationship. Today the advice of elders will prove to be useful for you. Along with this, you will also get the support of friends. Lovemates will discuss their relationship with family members today. If you want to start a new business, then start it only after seeing the auspicious time.

Capricorn-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get a chance to attend an important meeting, in which your participation will be quite good. Today a dear friend can talk to you about a special topic. Today you should do new work after thinking. There will be more expenses than your income. Satisfaction will increase in married life. If you are planning a trip, then the trip will be successful. Students of this zodiac should avoid being careless in their studies today. You can consult a doctor for eye-related problems.

Aquarius-

Today your day will be full of happiness and peace. You will get financial support from the children. Today sweetness will increase in family relationships. The construction work of the house of the people of this zodiac will be completed soon. The influence of people associated with politics will increase in the society. People will be happy with your work. Today you may get news related to promotion. Maintain good behaviour in the office. The ongoing discord in married life will end today. There will be better coordination with the spouse. The stalled deal of property dealers of this zodiac will be finalized.

Pisces-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will achieve success in whatever field you work hard in. Today, all your problems will be solved. A new ray of success will appear. There are chances of development in the economic sector. If you have been planning to buy a vehicle for a long time, then time will support you in buying a vehicle today. You will get the support of friends in your studies. Harmony will increase in married life. Today your health is going to be excellent. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to the arrival of a little guest.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)