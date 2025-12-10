Horoscope today [December 10, 2025]: Daily horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 10 December 2025: Here are your detailed daily predictions for all zodiac signs. Find out what’s in store for love, work, finances and home life.

Today is the sixth tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha, and it is Wednesday. The sixth tithi will last until 1:47 PM. The Vaidhriti Yoga will prevail until 12:46 PM. Additionally, the Magha Nakshatra will continue until 2:45 AM late tonight. Moreover, Prithvi Lok’s Bhadra is present today. A detailed discussion on this will follow.

Aries horoscope today

The efforts you make will bear fruit soon. You will focus on your work and remain positive. Avoid depending too much on others, and your performance will be excellent. Giving importance to your favourite activities will bring you mental peace. You will help your mother with house cleaning. Administrative work may be delayed briefly due to incomplete paperwork. You may plan to watch a movie with your family.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus horoscope today

Life will feel smooth and easy. Your desire to excel will boost confidence and efficiency. You will be pleased by the children’s accomplishments. Approaching problems calmly will bring the best results. Your faith and belief will remain strong. Any task you undertake will be completed successfully. Keep certain matters confidential today. Avoid being stubborn. Business interactions with new people may bring profit.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

If you plan to start or expand a business, today is very auspicious. The property business has a profitable outlook. Success in official work is indicated. New plans for the future will take shape. Your faith in God will increase. You will spend time with your family without worrying about others’ opinions, creating a positive family atmosphere. Students need to work hard to succeed. Colleagues will support your work.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer horoscope today

You need to adjust your perspective when assessing situations. Solving problems positively will yield better results. Positive changes within you will please your family. It is a good day to complete unfinished work. You will be fortunate in financial matters. Receiving a major achievement will bring happiness. Important work may be delayed due to technical issues.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 3

Leo horoscope today

Harmony and mutual understanding in your marital life will remain strong. Young people should avoid wasting time on trivial matters. Some time will be spent on improving health and mental strength. Taking on excessive work may cause physical and mental fatigue. Some unavoidable expenses may occur. Benefits from ancestral property are likely.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo horoscope today

Support from your spouse and family will strengthen your confidence. You will be able to focus on work by avoiding unnecessary complications. Take some time for meditation and relaxation. Advice from close ones will be helpful. Acting wisely will be advantageous. Avoid falling into temptation, as it may be exploited. Overall, today is a good day.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Libra horoscope today

Financial problems are likely to be resolved. Pending money may be received. Self-reflection will bring positive changes in perspective. Disputes with relatives may be resolved through mediation. Income may come from multiple sources. Avoid neglecting health issues. Matters related to land and vehicles will be decided in your favour. Some business plans can be restarted, bringing potential profit.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

Your focus will be on religious and spiritual work. Maintaining full concentration on goals will lead to success. Young people may receive blessings and guidance from experienced and respected individuals. Decisions made through your understanding will be beneficial. You will establish a distinct identity in society. Control over growing desires is required.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius horoscope today

Students and young people should not have doubts about success. Investigate thoroughly before making new investments. Pay attention to the health of elders and senior family members. Focus on work in the office to avoid complaints from colleagues to the boss. Lawyers may benefit from clients today.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn horoscope today

Today is likely to be average. Trust your own abilities rather than expecting too much from others. Young people should avoid emotional decisions. Approach life activities practically. Share pleasant moments with family. Your talent may impress others. Relief from personal problems is likely. Children may request toys.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius horoscope today

It is likely to be full of new energy. Travel plans may arise due to work or business. You will succeed in completing long-pending tasks. Students must focus on their studies for success. Your marital life will be splendid. Spouse will support your work. Children may request essentials.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces horoscope today

Advice from a close person will be beneficial. This is a good time for progress; correct efforts will bring success. Interest in social work continues. Some people may criticise you and divert attention from goals. Planning a new business is favourable. You may meet a friend after several days. Money lent to someone may be returned today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

For those whose birthday is today, give a child two bananas. Those celebrating a wedding anniversary today should keep cardamom in their pocket; it is believed to increase happiness and prosperity throughout the year.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")