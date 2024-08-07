Horoscope Today, August 8: Spouse's advice will be beneficial for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, August 8: Spouse's advice beneficial

Today's Horoscope, August 8, 2024: Today is the Chaturthi date of Shravan Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 12:37 pm tonight. Shiva Yoga will remain from 12:39 pm today. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 11:34 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of August 8, 2024, is for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is a great day for you. If there was a rift with siblings regarding something, that would also go away. By giving time to the family, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today you will get good business-related information through your contacts. Keep marketing-related work postponed. People doing government jobs can get extra responsibility. There will also be pressure from the officers. Today you can plan to go to a function. Where you can meet a distant relative. You will try to fulfill the needs of the children.

Taurus

Today your day will be full of confidence. Do not let the fight going on in the family come in front of any outsider. Father's blessings will remain on you. Today there will be a great change in your working ability. You will maintain harmony among people with your behavior. The advice of a close friend will prove to be very useful for you. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. Your material comforts will increase. Helping a poor person will remove discord from home.

Gemini

Today will be favorable for you. Today you will plan to watch a movie at home with the family. You will feel healthy in terms of health. If you are trying for any special work today, you can get success. With the help of a special person, your courage and enthusiasm will increase. You can get good news through mobile and email. Today will be a good day for people associated with marketing. You will meet an old childhood friend after a long time, meeting who will make you happy. Try to solve any matter peacefully. In the evening, you will spend more time with friends and think about the future with them.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today you can think of doing some big and different work. There is a possibility of some dispute with children, so try to understand them. Today you will be busy with family activities only. Efforts to improve the financial condition will be successful. Contacts will be made with influential people, who will be beneficial for you in the coming days. You will get the support of senior officials of the office, spoiled work will also be done. Today you will also work on some new ideas.

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you. You will get some special good news from the children's side, everyone in the house will be happy. The opposition will bow down to you, your social network will become stronger. There will be some changes in your routine today. Today you will not hesitate to take risks. Doing this can also benefit you. You will get important advice from a wise person in the family. With which you will be able to make big decisions. Whatever happens, will be in your favor by the grace of God. To complete your work on time, take the help of new techniques, your work will be easy.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. You will get a full chance to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be very impressed with your plan. Today the time is favorable, but to get good results of hard work, you will have to be karma pradhan. If you have made a plan to buy and sell property today, then it can be completed. Today there will be harmony in the family. Your financial side will be strong. You will decorate your house according to the festival. You will get full benefit of your decision making ability. You are getting the support and company of your spouse in abundance.

Libra

Today your day will be full of busyness. Today you should avoid getting into the hassle of old things. Lovemates will understand each other's feelings and will plan to go out somewhere. Today you will meet friends. You will be happy due to the completion of some impossible task. Do not disclose personal matters to outsiders. Obstacles in work will be removed. Children will live up to your expectations today. People working in jobs should keep full focus on their work today.

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. In the matter of investment, you will get some new advice from the elders of the house. Today, the work that has been pending for some time will be completed under the guidance of the elders of the house. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, then the time is good. Today you will be busy with many types of activities. Today your social circle will increase. Changing the place of work will bring a change in your energy.

Sagittarius

Today you will get full support of luck in doing new tasks. Spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. Today you will hesitate a bit in taking new responsibilities, there may be some shortcomings in your efforts. Today there will be some changes in your routine. You will be busy in works like religion, yoga practice and will feel mental peace. The day is very good for laying the foundation of special work. There will be better coordination with spouse.

Capricorn

Today your day will be busy. Boss can assign you a new responsibility which you will do with full dedication and hard work, you will be praised for your work. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will be strong. There will be interest in the field of art and literature. People of this zodiac who are associated with the sports world will be busy in their practice today. Today you will get the support of parents in financial matters, you will also get help from friends. One of your friends can come to your house for a feast. Your wish to buy a new property will be fulfilled.

Aquarius

Today will be favorable for you. Today you may take more time in everyday tasks. Today it will prove better for you to take the advice of elders before investing money in business. Touch the feet of elders, there will be an increase in wealth. Father will try to fulfill the wishes of children. For people of this zodiac who want to start a new business, it will be better to do market analysis today. Today you will get some new responsibility, which you will be successful in completing well. People associated with the field of art will get good profits.

Pisces

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, with the help of the elders of the house, your important work will be completed. You will get some good news from a relative. Your life partner will try to understand everything you say today, this will bring freshness in the relationship. You will feel good by helping in social work. Disputes will go away from home. You will plan to watch a movie at home with your siblings. Today, you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today, auspicious events will be organized at home, there will be a happy atmosphere at home.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

