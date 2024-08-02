Horoscope Today, August 3: Gain in business for Scorpio; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 3

Today's Horoscope, August 3, 2024: Today is the auspicious day of Shravan Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi and Saturday. The Chaturdashi Tithi will last until 3:51 PM today. The Vajra Yoga will last until 11:01 AM, and the Punarvasu Nakshatra will be present until 11:59 AM, after which the Pushya Nakshatra will commence. Let's find out how your day will be today according to Acharya Indu Prakash and which remedies can make your day better. Also, discover your lucky number and lucky colour for the day.

Aries:

Today will be a good day for you. Be cautious with your behaviour towards authorities. New sources of income may appear. You will show enthusiasm and financial strength in business, leaving your competitors and jealous ones envious. You might need to travel for a family matter. Meeting someone could bring significant benefits in the future. You will feel lazy from the day's tasks but will not shy away from hard work.

Taurus:

Your day will start well. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and prosperity in the family. Courage and patience will increase today. If the family environment is tense, you will try to keep it calm with your wisdom and cheerful nature. You will start a planned task today. There will be happiness due to your son's success. Your marital life will be filled with harmony. You will meet a special relative today. New sources of income will be created. You will get relief from digestive system issues.

Gemini:

Today will be filled with enthusiasm. Daily activities will go well. Your mind will lean more towards spirituality. You will visit a religious place with your family. Today is a good day for newlyweds of this sign. You will earn money from creative work. Don’t forget to thank your colleagues after completing a task. A little effort in any work will bring the full support of luck. You will spend quality time with your family.

Cancer:

Today will be favourable for you. Your work will go as per your wishes. There will be discussions on important topics with friends, which could be beneficial. Be alert regarding health. You will be more focused on any task you undertake. Marital life will be sweet. You may get some good income opportunities today. You will remain calm. You might find success in business. Students are likely to achieve success today.

Leo:

Today brings you a gift of happiness. You will feel energised. Whatever work you do today, it will be completed on time. You will try to resolve any marital disputes, and a small effort can improve domestic life. Engineers of this sign will use their experience in the right direction. Consulting your spouse in an important task will be beneficial. Today is a good day for those in private jobs. There will be discussions with officials on important matters. All planned tasks will be completed on time. Your confidence will increase.

Virgo:

Today brings happy moments for you. Avoid wasting your time on unnecessary tasks. Restarting a stalled task could be beneficial. Focus more on completing pending office work as quickly as possible. Today is better for computer students of this sign. The more effort you put in, the better results you will get. Situations will be in your favour today. Helping someone in need will make you feel good.

Libra:

Today is very special for you. At the workplace, colleagues and seniors will help you complete your tasks. Businessmen in partnerships will have meetings with partners regarding business matters. Cloth merchants will be pleased with increased profits. Marital life will see an increase in harmony. The family will remain prosperous. You will realise your mistakes today. Your love for children will make them dear to you.

Scorpio:

Today is auspicious. You will gain in business. Those in administrative positions will be happy with promotions. You will discuss buying a new vehicle with family members. Government employees will get promotions. Family comforts will remain. You will receive happiness from your children. You will have good relations with people in society. There are chances of completing pending and daring tasks. Do not share your secrets by trusting others too much. You will make your spouse happy. Competitive exam results will be in your favour.

Sagittarius:

Today will be good for you. Your thinking ability will improve. You will handle family responsibilities well. Love mates will discuss their relationship with their families. You may receive news of a celebratory event from your in-laws, which you will attend. You will succeed in your work field. Students should avoid carelessness and keep working hard. Avoid spending too much today; your financial situation will be good. The family might become busier due to a celebratory event.

Capricorn:

Today will be filled with happiness. It is a favourable day for students aspiring for higher education. You will receive good news from your children. The home environment will be cheerful. You will maintain harmony in marital life. You will be busy with daily tasks. You might recover stalled money in business. People will have faith in you. Meeting new people will be beneficial for the future. New happiness will come in marital life.

Aquarius:

Today brings new changes. Court decisions may be in your favour. You might shop for household necessities today. Keep an eye on sudden events. A positive attitude will help you accomplish all tasks well. Overworking can affect your health. A relative's visit will create a festive atmosphere at home. Today will be memorable for love mates.

Pisces:

Today will be excellent. You will find solutions to your problems. You might participate in a sports competition. Those in jobs are likely to receive good offers. The home environment will be happy. You might receive happiness from your children today. You will successfully handle situations with your better thinking. Your marital harmony will be great today. You might earn a profit in business.