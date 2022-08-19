Horoscope Today, August 20: Blue will be auspicious for Leos; know lucky number & colour for your zodiac sign

Horoscope Today, August 20: The new planetary movements each day bring about major changes in our personal and professional life. Sometimes they are auspicious to us while on some days we have to face some challenges. Depending upon your zodiac sign, these movements affect your life. If a particular task is done while keeping in mind the correct timing may bear fruits while disregarding it can be harmful. Based on number and colour, let's see how can people of each zodiac sign make their day better on Saturday, August 20.
Aries
For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Red is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Taurus
The number 6 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Orange.
Gemini
For the people of the Gemini zodiac sign, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Cancer
For the people of the Cancer zodiac sign, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.
Leo
For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.
Virgo
For the people of the Virgo zodiac sign, Green is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.
Libra
For the people of the Libra zodiac sign, Red is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.
Scorpio
For the people of the Scorpio zodiac sign, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 8 is their lucky number.
Sagittarius
For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.
Capricorn
For the people of the Capricorn zodiac sign, Grey is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.
Aquarius
For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, Black is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.
Pisces
For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Red is their lucky colour for today while 6 is their lucky number.