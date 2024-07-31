Horoscope Today, August 1: Virgo to receive good news; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 1

Today's Horoscope, August 1, 2024: Today marks the Shravana Krishna Paksha's Udaya Tithi Dwadasi and a Thursday. The Dwadasi Tithi will last until 3:30 PM today. Harsan Yoga will begin from 12:51 PM. Additionally, the Mrigashira Nakshatra will be in effect until 10:24 AM. Today is also the day for the Pradosh Vrat. Venus entered Leo on July 31. Find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how August 1, 2024, will be for you and how you can make it better. Also, learn about your lucky number and colour.

Aries:

Today will bring happiness to you. Channel your positive thinking into meaningful work, and your creative talents will be recognized, increasing your respect among people. You may need to repair something at home. Women will find relief from household chores. Your financial situation will be good. The evening will be spent joyfully with siblings. Expect good news from your life partner. Problems in your life will end.

Taurus:

Today will be favourable for you. Your performance at work will be appreciated by colleagues and seniors, leading to praise. You'll find a way to achieve your major goals. Properly use your time to complete tasks efficiently. You'll resolve family issues promptly. Responsibilities given by your father in business will be managed well. Your financial situation will be stable.

Gemini:

Today will be excellent for you. You'll focus on improving your work. Children will pay more attention to their parents and listen to them. Money that was lent out will be returned. You might achieve significant success in business. Consider taking advice from elders before starting new ventures. Your decisions regarding family matters will be effective. You may feel inclined towards spirituality and might visit a religious place.

Cancer:

Today will be good for you. Make sure to only befriend and share your thoughts with those you fully understand. Your financial situation will be strong. Your father will support you in business. You'll receive the praise you've always desired. Newlyweds might get a chance to go out. Take care of the health of elders. A crucial item might unexpectedly be found at home, bringing you joy.

Leo:

Today will be beneficial. You'll receive positive results from even minor tasks you've completed earlier. Small successes will keep you motivated. Maintain focus while working. Fulfill any responsibility you receive with understanding. Real estate dealers will find their work prospering and recover any pending payments. Your health will be better.

Virgo:

Today will bring happiness to your life. Children may receive good news regarding their careers. Pay close attention to the advice of elders, as it will be beneficial in the future. Young people might find good job opportunities. Business growth prospects are likely. Politicians will receive recognition for past work. Today is also a good day for buying electronic items. Your marital life will remain harmonious.

Libra:

Today will be excellent. Efforts made to advance your career will pay off. You'll enjoy the closeness of a loved one. Your good reputation will be enhanced. The family will be happy due to the success of the children. Spend quality time with your life partner in the evening. Children will seek help from their mothers for important tasks. Your health will be fine, and pending work will be completed, bringing you mental peace.

Scorpio:

Today will be profitable. You will recover any overdue money, strengthening your financial position. You may engage in social work. By understanding the situations well, you'll resolve any problems. Distance yourself from people who exploit your straightforwardness. Any important travel for work will be pleasant. Arts students will get help from teachers. You might go out with your partner. Students will achieve success.

Sagittarius:

Today will be better for you. Colleagues will be impressed by your ideas at work, but avoid interfering in others' tasks. You might find easier ways to accomplish your work. New plans could start today. You will handle family responsibilities well, bringing you satisfaction. Financial issues will be resolved. Influential people will assist in moving forward with challenging tasks. You might discuss business expansion with others.

Capricorn:

Today will be fantastic. Sudden financial gains will strengthen your bank balance. Your marital life will become sweeter. You'll work on self-improvement by eliminating negative thoughts. Try to control your anger. New opportunities will arise. Students preparing for competitive exams will achieve success. Your social status will rise. Businesspersons will experience growth in their trade and may benefit from old clients.

Aquarius:

Today will be good for you. Completing any pending work will bring you mental peace. You'll consider new ways to work. New job opportunities may arise. You'll work on your plans with determination. Avoid arrogance and focus on self-improvement. The more detailed your plans, the higher the chances of success. Any disputes with siblings will be resolved, strengthening your relationship.

Pisces:

Today will be filled with new enthusiasm. Your financial situation will remain strong, and you might shop for goods. Students preparing for entrance exams will see favourable results. You might attend a friend's birthday party in the evening, where you'll meet other friends. You may need to discuss work-related matters at the office, and your plans might influence competitors. Those working in multinational companies will find today particularly special. Problems in your life will soon be resolved.