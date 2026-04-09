Horoscope today, April 9, 2026: Aries to Pisces, what the stars have in store

New Delhi:

Thursday, April 9, 2026, falls on the Saptami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. The Saptami Tithi will remain until 9:20 PM. Parigh Yoga will be in effect till 5:58 PM, while Mool Nakshatra will last until 8:49 AM, after which Purvashada Nakshatra will begin. Here’s a look at how the day may unfold for each zodiac sign, along with simple remedies, lucky colours, and numbers.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day will feel fresh and energetic. You may need to travel for work. Your confidence at the workplace will impress your boss. Women may stay occupied with household work and try out new dishes, which the family will enjoy. You may feel drawn to start something new, and it could bring gains. Past efforts will show better results today. A friend may help you with an important task. There are chances of sudden financial gains. Those in relationships may plan a trip.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

It will be a great day overall. You may receive good news by evening, bringing happiness at home. People in your society will be impressed by your personality. Your health will remain good. Unmarried women may receive good marriage proposals. You may have meaningful conversations with family members. Married life will be pleasant. Those in the courier business may see good profits.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable. Obstacles that were affecting your progress may finally clear. You will receive full support from seniors at work. Family life will remain peaceful. You may plan positive lifestyle changes. Your health will be good. It will be a good day for those in relationships. People in the clothing business may earn double profits. Legal matters may get resolved. Stability will return to the family environment.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day will be mixed. You may plan to watch a movie with your partner. Students will need to work harder. Avoid unnecessary arguments. You will be able to complete tasks with your skills, but avoid rushing, as it could cause problems. A friend may help you find a good job. You may consult a doctor for a health concern and feel better. You may also plan a short outing with your partner.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 8

Leo Horoscope Today

It is a good day to prove your abilities at work. Some struggle may be required, but success will follow. You may visit an old friend. Hard work and honesty will bring results. Married life will be happy. Be careful with official documents. Some tasks may require extra time and money. Those in the education field may gain respect. Your financial condition will remain stable.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will be lucky for you. You will handle difficult situations with ease. A task you have been planning for days may finally get completed with a friend’s help. A business trip today may bring long-term benefits. Your speech will remain polite. Advice from your elder brother will be useful. You may have a detailed discussion with your partner about future plans. You will benefit from past efforts. People will be ready to support you.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

The day will be in your favour. You may feel like reconnecting with an old friend. Some people may try to create trouble, so avoid arguments. Your wisdom will help resolve old disputes with neighbours. You may feel uncertain in business, but patience will bring profits soon. Drive carefully. If you are planning to travel, it may be better to postpone. Take special care of children’s health.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

You will start the day with enthusiasm. Much of your time may be spent with your parents. Material comforts may increase. There are chances of your daughter getting selected for a government job. Hard work will be key to success. Children will support you. You will feel physically fit. It will be a favourable day for students, with positive exam-related news possible. Those in relationships may consider discussing their bond with family.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

It is a great day to work on self-improvement. Students preparing for competitive exams should continue their efforts, as success looks likely soon. Those in the plastic business may see good profits. Newly married couples may receive good news. Your social respect will increase. You will work with an open mind and improve your performance. You may meet a respected person. Small efforts can bring big gains. Support from your partner will improve your finances.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day will be average. You may plan to attend a religious event. Pending tasks may get completed. It is a good day for those in politics. Work pressure may be slightly high. Avoid taking out anger on others, as it could harm relationships. Stay calm. You may plan an outing with family. Workload will be high, so avoid rushing important tasks.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

It will be a good day. Money you had lent may be returned suddenly, which you can use for something important. You may spend time travelling or planning outings. A long-distance trip for leisure may be planned. Businesspeople may see sudden gains. Your financial position will improve. New people may join your workplace and prove helpful. You may get unexpected opportunities for entertainment. Family life will remain happy.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day will be auspicious. There may be a special or religious event at home. You will maintain a positive rapport with colleagues, which will impress your boss. Your friendships will remain warm. Experience will help you complete tasks efficiently. You will get full support from coworkers. Planned tasks will be completed. You may go out for dinner with your partner. You may also plan to complete an important task. Success will bring happiness to those around you.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).