Horoscope today, April 8, 2026: What’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, falling on a Wednesday. The Tithi will remain until 7:02 PM, while Variyan Yoga will be in effect until 5:11 PM. The Mool Nakshatra will continue through the day and night, lasting until 8:49 AM tomorrow. Additionally, Bhadra of Patal Lok will prevail from 7:02 PM today until 8:11 AM the next morning. Here’s what the day may look like for each zodiac sign, along with simple tips, lucky colours, and numbers.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day is likely to feel positive and rewarding. Those running a bakery business may see strong gains, possibly with support from a close friend. You could find time for leisure and small moments of joy. People around you may turn out to be helpful, especially in completing important tasks. It is a good day to prove your abilities, and you may feel particularly fortunate. Joint efforts are likely to bring success, and the family atmosphere will remain pleasant.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day may bring mixed results. New opportunities could open up in your career, especially if you are considering a change. Those involved in politics may see progress. A thoughtful gift from your partner could lift your mood. Pending tasks are likely to get completed, and there are chances of financial gains. Health remains stable, but it will be important to stay calm and avoid unnecessary arguments.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today may feel average overall. Software professionals could receive promising job offers, improving financial stability. Your efforts will directly impact your results, so consistency matters. However, there may be situations where work feels heavy but returns seem limited. Be cautious while driving. If you are entering a business partnership, taking advice from elders will help. Work at the office should get done smoothly, and family life will feel lighter. Couples may also plan a short getaway.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

This day looks favourable. Business gains are likely, and even strained friendships may begin to improve. You may feel drawn towards comfort and material pleasures. If something has been on your mind, sharing it with your mother could bring relief and clarity. Pay attention to your health and avoid oily or heavy food. Overall, comforts and conveniences may increase.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Leo Horoscope Today

The day appears productive and upbeat. You may come across new job opportunities, and work-related travel could also be on the cards. Your experience and efficiency will stand out, and colleagues may seek your advice. Guests at home could brighten the atmosphere, possibly leading to a small gathering by evening. Be cautious before lending money, and take care of your health as the weather shifts.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

A lucky day lies ahead. Money that has been stuck for a while may finally return. Progress in education or career is likely, and your ideas will impress others. Financial stability will improve, and your confidence will remain high. Tasks taken up today are likely to succeed, with luck supporting your efforts. Creative pursuits may interest you more, and a close one could add to your happiness. At work, your opinions will be heard, and calm communication will work in your favour. Married life will feel harmonious.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

The day will mostly work in your favour. You will be able to complete important tasks, though work may keep you quite busy. It would be better to avoid taking on something entirely new today. Some hidden matters within the family may come to light. You may spend meaningful time with your partner, but there could be minor disagreements with children. Handle situations calmly to maintain harmony. Health will remain better than before.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day brings positivity. With a friend’s help, even pending or stuck work may get resolved. Seeing others succeed could motivate you further. Students planning to join a new course may find this a good time. Those in creative or literary fields could receive recognition. You will try to support others, and your efforts may be appreciated by seniors. Your social image may improve, and those living away from home might get a chance to meet family.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

A strong and fulfilling day is expected. Sudden financial gains are possible, and new income sources may appear. Work at the office will feel smoother and more efficient than usual. Plans will be completed on time, bringing a sense of achievement. Those in fashion or design fields may find new opportunities. Your partner’s appreciation will lift your spirits, and guests at home in the evening could create a warm environment.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day may feel a bit mixed. Those connected to music or creative arts may notice new opportunities for growth. Your partner could surprise you with something you have been waiting for. A meeting with an old friend is also likely. Health may fluctuate, so take care. For those in marketing or sales, the day looks favourable.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Luck will be on your side. Plans you have been working on are likely to succeed. You may also think about starting something new. Relationships with your partner will improve, bringing emotional comfort. A positive mindset will help you move forward, and past work plans may finally fall into place. The family environment will remain cheerful, and success at work is likely. Using your energy wisely will bring good results.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Pisces Horoscope Today

You may feel inspired by new ideas today. At work, you might need to put in extra effort to gain recognition, but your hard work will pay off. Businesspersons could come across good financial opportunities. Responsibilities may feel heavy at times, affecting your mood slightly, but things should improve by evening. You may plan to spend time with friends later in the day. Good news related to children is also possible.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).