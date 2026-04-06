Horoscope today, April 6, 2026: What the stars say for Cancer, Libra, Aquarius and other zodiacs

New Delhi:

Today is Vaishakh Krishna Paksha Chaturthi and Monday. The Chaturthi Tithi will last until 2:11 PM. Siddhi Yoga will continue until 3:25 PM, and Anuradha Nakshatra will remain until 2:57 AM late at night. Additionally, today marks the birth anniversary of Mata Anusuya. Let’s find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how 6 April will unfold for you, along with remedies to make the day better. Also, discover your lucky number and lucky colour for the day.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be full of new energy for you. Your cheerful nature will bring happiness to others. Pending money will come back to you, improving your financial situation. You may plan an outing with your family. Children will participate in sports competitions. Meeting an experienced person will help you resolve many issues. Your spouse will pay special attention to you and listen carefully. Students competing in exams are likely to succeed. EMIs on loans taken long ago will be completed, providing financial relief.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

Pending tasks may get completed today. Financial decisions you made earlier could bring positive results. Students will have a productive day and achieve new milestones. Family responsibilities will increase. Your interest in creative work will rise. Career advancement opportunities will come, and your spouse’s advice will prove useful. Your love life will be pleasant. Expect good news in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. Business progress is likely, and monetary gains are possible. Avoid dwelling on past issues. Businesspeople travelling for work may see financial benefits. You may feel drawn towards social service. Meeting someone could benefit your business. People will be impressed by your personality. Don’t rush to complete office tasks. New joys will come in married life, and marital issues may be resolved. You can plan an outing with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent day for you. Support from influential people will boost your enthusiasm. You may consider buying a new house and discuss it with family. Minor disputes with family members may arise. Avoid giving unsolicited advice. Children will make you proud with their achievements. Give small gifts of affection to make the day special. People involved in dry fruit business will see good profits, and plans to expand business will progress.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today

Your day will be mixed. Businesspeople should avoid making major decisions today. Past disputes may resurface. Children are likely to make academic progress, increasing their dedication to studies. Poor planning may waste your time. Students will achieve new milestones. Family responsibilities will grow. Creative pursuits will gain your attention. Your spouse’s good behaviour will make your day pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. You will try something new to perform excellently at work. Patience is key to success. Pending money may be received, strengthening finances. You will feel healthy. Seek advice from an experienced person before investing for better results. Family may plan a religious event. You might receive gifts. Household chores will be completed successfully. You may attempt career changes with proper planning.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Your day will be normal. Some worries may create obstacles. Irregular routine may cause fatigue. Avoid postponing tasks. Overconfidence should be avoided. Your spouse’s busy schedule may make you feel low. Include yoga and exercise in your routine for positive health changes.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. Keep your ambitions in control to fully enjoy life. Pending work may be completed with friends’ support. Unexpected guests may visit home. A small party may be arranged at home by evening. Opportunities to meet old friends will arise. Good profits in business are likely. Job seekers may receive assistance from knowledgeable sources. Students will focus on studies. Couples may exchange gifts and spend quality time together.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be busy. Workload at office will increase. Elders will spend most of their time with children. You will remain positive and hopeful. You may plan something new. Career improvement is likely. Pre-planning your work will be more effective. Financial gains may come through help from a woman.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be positive. Pending work will get completed. Avoid starting new tasks. Students need to work harder. Media professionals may have a busy day but will succeed. You will express your thoughts and feelings well. The more effort you put in, the greater your success. Family atmosphere will remain happy.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Luck will favour you. Health will remain good. Your focus on material comforts will increase. Personal issues will be resolved. Careful consideration of any task may yield favourable results. Maintain balance at home and office. Don’t ignore household needs. Couples will respect each other’s feelings, improving the relationship. You will get time to spend with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

Most of your day will be spent on meditation and spiritual activities. You may attend a religious event in the evening. Work-related problems will end. Literature students will have an excellent day. Children may receive surprises from parents. Minor disputes may arise among family members. Support from parents and elder siblings will be available. Positive changes in your love life will bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India, with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can watch his show Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV.)