Horoscope Today, April 5: Taurus will make new friends, know about other zodiacs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 5, 2025, will look for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, April 5, 2025: Today is the Ashtami date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Saturday. The Ashtami date will remain till 7:27 pm today. Today is the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri. Today is celebrated as Maha Ashtami. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 5:32 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 05 April 2025 will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries:

Today has brought happiness into your life. Today, the solution to all your problems will be found in a pinch. You are likely to get big benefits in government work. Today you can go for a picnic with your children. You will have a good time with them. In the office, you will give your best opinion for a project, the boss will praise your work. Sweetness will remain in married life. Worship Goddess Durga with your family, and you will keep getting good opportunities in life.

Taurus:

Today is going to be a day full of confidence for you. Your problems that are going on before will be solved, which will make you happy. Religious work can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. Some good changes in your behaviour can make you new friends. Seek blessings from Mata Mahagauri, your leadership ability will be strengthened.

Gemini:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Students are likely to be successful, but there is a need to work harder in their studies. Today you will get to spend good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. Students will be cautious about their studies. A little more hard work will bring success. Offer kheer-puri to Maa Durga today, your day will be good.

Cancer:

Today, on Maha Ashtami, all your work will be successful. The day is good for taking big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household tasks with your spouse. The day is good for students studying medicine. You will get great news from your daughter's in-laws. Children will be serious about their studies today. Today, there is a possibility of the arrival of a little guest in your house. Offer a garland made of flowers to Mata Mahagauri, there will be continuity in your pace in life.

Leo:

Today is going to be a great day for you. The day will be great for women. Businessmen can attend an important meeting today. Today you will get full support of parents in work. Lovemates can talk about their relationship at home, family members will also agree with your relationship. Today is going to be a great day for students. The result of any competitive exam will come in their favor. Feed the needy, and the blessings of Mother Goddess will remain with you.

Virgo:

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Work done with a concentrated mind will prove to be beneficial. Your health will be fine. Those who are thinking of investing in a new job should postpone it for now. Parents will go to visit a religious place today. You will be happy to get the support of your spouse in your work. Children will give you a reason to be happy today. Donate food in the temple of Goddess Maa, your health will be good.

Libra:

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. If you make some plans to take your business forward today, then you will get the benefit of it. You will get the support of elders in solving family problems. People doing cosmetic business will get huge profits today. If you are planning to go on a trip, then do not forget to buy the necessary items. Meditate on Durga Mata today, you will get the fruits of your hard work.

Scorpio:

Today is going to be a happy day for you. With the blessings of Mata Mahagauri, your life will be full of happiness. Those who work in the bank will finish their work very soon today. You will get to learn something new from your father today. Today, you may get hold of an old thing which will make you happy. Today, you will spend time talking to friends on the phone. Light a ghee lamp in front of Mahagauri today, your day will be great.

Sagittarius:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today is an auspicious day for people who are thinking of buying a house. Today, you will be engaged in household chores. Today, your boss can ask you to work on a new project. Students preparing for their diploma need to work a little harder today. Business people will do well in business. Worship Mata Mahagauri with incense and lamp today, everything will be fine with you.

Capricorn:

Today has brought new happiness for you. Your friends will ask you for help, you will not disappoint them. Business people will get good profits. Today you will make up your mind to go shopping. Today you can give some gift to your sister, which will strengthen your relationship. Today you will attend an important meeting. With the advice of your father, you will get a lot of help in your business. Recite Siddhakunjika Stotra, your life will remain good.

Aquarius:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will go for Devi Darshan with family members. Today, you can think of learning new skills which will benefit you in the future. Today, you can plan to buy a new vehicle. Mother can make some sweets for her children today. Students will get new opportunities for progress today. Today, you will get sudden monetary gains, which will strengthen your financial position. Give something to a girl and take her blessings, and you will keep getting success.

Pisces:

Today is going to be a special day for you. If you are not careless in matters of money, you will avoid losses. There can be a new turn in tour-travels and media related business. Today, you will get such advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. You will take advice from an expert in financial matters, this advice will prove to be helpful. Offer sweets to Mata Mahagauri today, your day will be better.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in the country who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)