Horoscope Today, April 4: Taurus to gain monetary profit in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of April 4, 2025, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Saptami Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Friday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 8:13 pm tonight. Today is the seventh day of Navratri. Saptami falling during Navratri is known as Mahasaptami. Today, the seventh form of Maa Durga, Maa Kalratri will be worshipped. Shobhan Yoga will remain till 9:45 pm tonight. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 5:21 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night today. Apart from this, Annapurna Parikrama is starting today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of April 4, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today there will be an increase in family happiness. With the blessings of Mother, the problems going on since before will be solved. A religious program can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You can make new friends today. You will feel good talking to them. You will go to a religious place with your spouse. Offer sweets made of gram flour to Goddess Maa, your confidence will remain intact.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 1

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Family problems going on for some days will end. The day will be favourable for people associated with politics. The day will be great for women. Businessmen can attend important meetings today. Today you will get rid of the loan taken from someone. With the blessings of Maa Kalratri, you will be successful in maintaining harmony with everyone in the office. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. Offer clothes to Goddess Maa, everyone will be happy with you.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day. For students, today will bring new changes in career. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Kalratri will maintain happiness and peace in your family. Today you will get huge monetary gains in business. Writers can write a new story today, which will be liked by people. Everyone will be very happy with the addition of a new member in the family. Chant the mantras of Maa Kalratri, you will get relief from problems.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a better day for you. If you are going out for a business trip, then take the blessings of the elders of the house, and your work will be successful. Today your spouse will get a good opportunity for progress. Businessmen doing transport business will benefit today. Take special care of your health today. Offer things made of jaggery to Goddess Durga, you will be successful in the pending tasks.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Leo

Today is going to be a special day for you. Your focus will be on completing the work. You may have to discuss about some work in the office. Enemies may be more affected by your plans. People of this zodiac sign who do their own business are likely to get profits. Today you will be in thoughts, but soon everything will be fine. Offer a red chunari to the mother, the problems coming in marriage will go away.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a mixed day. You will spend quality time with family members, as well as you can have a long conversation with your spouse, this will improve your relationship. You can plan to watch a movie at home with friends. You will meet someone who can benefit you in the future. You will get success in some special work as well as new ideas will come to your mind. Offer cloves to the mother, you will get promotion opportunities.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Libra

Today you will get the full support of luck. Work done with a concentrated mind will prove to be profitable. Today is a great day for lovemates. Also, you will go to a good restaurant for lunch. You should avoid ignoring any responsibility. Your health will be fine today. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will try to finish your work in the shortest possible time. Offer fruits in Durga temple, you will reap the fruits of success.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today will be a better day for you. Today you will be a little confused about something, which you will share with a special friend of yours. You can plan a movie outside with family members. You will go to a friend's birthday party where you will get a chance to enjoy with other friends. Today you can learn a new skill, which will benefit you in the future. Your wish will be fulfilled with the help of friends. Offer sugar candy to Maa Durga, there will be a peaceful atmosphere at home.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your good behavior will help you create a different identity in the society. You can get flower decoration work done at home. Today is going to be a profitable day for contractors. Today you can make some changes in your daily routine. A new way of doing work will benefit in business. Your good work will be appreciated in politics. Offer khoya to Maa Durga, happiness will remain in life.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get new opportunities to grow your business. The money lent to someone can be suddenly returned to you today. The chances of getting benefits from someone in business will increase. You will get full support from your siblings. Today, due to a function at home, your schedule may change. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Kalratri is worshipped.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. Students of this zodiac sign will have a relaxing day. You can think of making a new schedule. Today, you will use the phone as little as possible in the office and will focus completely on your work. You should avoid trusting people too much in money matters. It will be better to think before lending money to someone. Today you will get many opportunities to prove yourself. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, there will be blessings in business.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 1

Pisces

Today you will suddenly get money from new sources, which will make your day happy. Your interest in social work may increase. You will get full support from your spouse at work. You can benefit from a business partnership. You will try to understand things in a better way. Relationships with family members will improve, which will keep sweetness in your relationships. Health will be much better than before today. Take mother's blessings, you will get new ways of progress.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)