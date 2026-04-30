Horoscope today, April 30, 2026: Daily predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and more

New Delhi:

Today is the fourteenth day (Chaturdashi) of the waxing phase of the lunar month Vaishakh, and it is Thursday. The Chaturdashi tithi will continue until 9:13 PM tonight. The Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakh is observed as Shri Narasimha Jayanti. In addition, today is also the Jayanti of Goddess Chinnamasta, one of the ten Mahavidyas. The Chitra Nakshatra will remain active until 2:17 AM late tonight.

Let us find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on April 30, 2026 and what remedies can help you make the day better. We will also learn your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day will be excellent. Do not be careless at work or business, and avoid relying on others. Repay borrowed money as soon as possible. You will enjoy special moments in your married life. Take care of your mental health in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. You may plan a dinner with your family at a good restaurant. Be gentle in your behaviour; people will be more attracted to you.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

Your day will be special. Any ongoing tension in married life will end today, bringing a fresh start in your relationship. Children will be very happy as their demands will be fulfilled. Students preparing for competitive exams should focus on their goals; success is likely. You will remain healthy. You may be hired for a major project by a company. Good news over the phone will bring happiness at home.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 9

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your day will be excellent. You will be busy completing pending office work. It is better to take decisions with a calm mind. Sweetness will increase in married life. Your son’s exam results will be in his favour. People with high blood sugar should be careful with their diet. Traders in gold and silver will earn good profits. Students will receive useful career guidance from teachers.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your day will be good. Responsibilities in your personal life will increase, which you will handle well. You will perform impressively in a business meeting and gain benefits. Seek advice from an experienced person if you feel confused in any task. Harmony will increase in family life. You may receive good news related to your children. Political individuals may meet a senior leader.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

Your day will be average. Control your expenses to improve your financial condition. Be cautious regarding court matters. You may face competition at your workplace. You may earn more profit than expected and get a good job soon. Some of your problems will be resolved. Avoid oily food. The day is good for love life; you may go out with your partner.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

Your day will be mixed. Stay connected with friends and seek help when needed. Your financial condition will improve. You may purchase something you have been planning for a long time. Use your free time to learn new things. Students need to focus on studies. You will go shopping with your spouse. You will make new plans to grow your business.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

Your day will be profitable. You may get late for work due to heavy traffic. Expenses may exceed income. You will experience positive changes in thoughts. There is a possibility of spending on electronics or machinery. Health will remain good, and you will succeed in your tasks. Your father will feel proud of you. Couples may go out to a favourite place. New plans at work will bring success.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your day will be good. Expenses may increase along with income. Obstacles in work will be removed. Pay attention to your parents’ health. Children will share their feelings with their mother, easing their worries. Family happiness will increase. Interest in work will grow. Maintain harmony with your spouse. Cloth traders may earn higher profits.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be refreshing. You will work with full energy. Politicians will take interest in social work. You may seriously consider a job change or new beginnings. You may go out with friends to a restaurant. Health issues will be resolved. There is a possibility of purchasing a vehicle. Your child’s progress will bring joy. Your spouse will do something special for you.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Your day will be joyful. Your elder brother will help you complete tasks quickly. There will be peace and prosperity at home. Property registration work may be finalised today. Improved income will strengthen your financial position. You may meet someone beneficial for your business. Couples may discuss marriage at home. Regular exercise will benefit your health.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be good. You will think of trying something new. Students preparing for competitive exams should continue working hard. Success is assured. Positive developments in business will prove beneficial in the future. You will feel energetic. You may take elders out for a walk. Engagement-related news may bring happiness. Love life will be good.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day will bring mixed results. You will feel very happy about something. Singers may receive recognition for their work. Be careful while preparing presentations. Maintain good health along with work. Civil engineers may get a major contract. Love life will be good, and success is likely in business.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India, with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him daily at 7:30 AM on India TV's 'Bhavishyavani'.)