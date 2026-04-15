Horoscope today, April 15, 2026: What's in store for Aries, Taurus, Aquarius and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Trayodashi Tithi of the Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and a Wednesday. The Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 10:32 PM tonight. Brahma Yoga will be in effect until 1:25 PM, while Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will prevail till 3:23 PM. Additionally, Pradosh Vrat and Masik Shivratri will be observed today. Let’s find out what the day holds for you, along with your lucky colour and number.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Students may get to learn something new. You will spend quality time with family. A long-standing family issue may finally get resolved. Efforts you have been making for a long time are likely to bear fruit today. Your health will be better than before.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

Today will be favourable. You will succeed in planning your tasks and will reap the full benefits of your hard work. All your planned tasks will be completed. Businesspersons may find new sources of income. Your spouse will be pleased with you. You may receive a call for an interview from a good company. New employment opportunities are likely to come your way.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

You may feel a bit unsettled today due to a lack of mental stability, but support from loved ones will bring relief. Workload at the office may increase, leading to fatigue. Efforts that you had earlier considered unsuccessful may finally bring results. You may have to attend a social event today.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer

You may remain lost in thoughts today. Those associated with the computer field may face obstacles in expanding their work. It is better to not let others interfere in your path to success. You may have an interesting discussion regarding financial matters. Health may see some fluctuations. Good news from children is likely.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Leo

Today will be better for you. A major offer may bring financial gains. Someone may prove helpful to you. Those associated with literature may receive good news. You will get timely support from those you expect help from. Married individuals may plan a surprise dinner or trip for their spouse.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo

Luck will favour you today. Pending tasks will be completed easily. Conversations with seniors at the workplace will bring support, and your financial condition will improve. New opportunities for growth in your career may arise. The family environment will remain cheerful. You may hear good news today.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Libra

Today will be a normal day. Avoid situations that make you uncomfortable. Keep your thoughts positive and stay away from unnecessary discussions. If you are starting something new, you may remain busy throughout the day. Avoid taking hasty decisions and stay away from arguments. Speak thoughtfully.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio

The day will start on a positive note. You may hear good news from your spouse, creating a joyful atmosphere at home. You may organise a gathering or plan an outing with friends. Students appearing for interviews today are likely to succeed. Success is indicated in most of your tasks.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius

Today will be favourable. Those associated with the information and broadcasting sector may get an opportunity to work with a reputed organisation. Financial conditions will remain strong, and sudden monetary gains are possible. You may feel slightly concerned about your career, but family support will help you accomplish your tasks.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Capricorn

Today will be better than before. An opportunity you have been waiting for may come through the help of a close person. Your boss may appreciate your work. It is a good day to complete important tasks. Couples may plan an outing together.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius

Today will be excellent. If you are planning to take up something important, go ahead, success is likely. You may be given a major responsibility, which you will handle well. Sudden financial gains are possible. Pay attention to details in your work. It is a particularly good day for artists, with opportunities to gain recognition. You may also find time for entertainment.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces

Today will bring mixed results. Your expenses may increase. You may feel slightly slow in handling work. Do not ignore past financial dealings. There may be a guest visiting your home, bringing happiness. Harmony with your spouse will remain. You may feel a bit worried about finances. For lawyers, the day brings relief, with success in an old case likely.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).