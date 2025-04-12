Horoscope Today, April 13: Libra will have an auspicious day for business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 13, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today is Chaturdashi, the Udaya date of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 10:36 am today, after which Purnima Tithi will start. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 1:03 pm today. Also, today after crossing the whole day, and the whole night, there will be Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra till 6:20 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Vratadi's Purnima and Holika Dahan will be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 13 March 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to bring happiness. The work started earlier will get positive results today. Keep your patience today and go with the times. Keep your emotions under control, it will be beneficial. Today you will get new ways of progress. Your ability to deal with problems quickly will give you special recognition. People of this zodiac sign will get help from their spouse in some important work today. Women will be busy cleaning the house today.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today will be a good day. If the businessmen of this zodiac sign keep their plans close, they will be successful. Before investing in any work, do a thorough investigation. Playing with children in the evening will relieve the fatigue of the whole day. Students' education will be excellent and they can go abroad to get higher education. Lovemates will give each other gifts to bring newness to the relationship.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

Today luck will support you completely. Lovemates will do something today that will make you happy. Today some such things will come to light in business which will be beneficial in future. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. Starting a new work will be beneficial for you. Today is a good day for engineers of this zodiac sign. Today you are going to get an offer for teaching from a college.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today is going to be a favourable day. You will get answers to many complicated questions today, the confusion will end. You are going to get a big benefit from some work today and along with this, the incomplete work will be completed. Today the increase in expenses will make saving a little difficult. Today you are going to get more support from your sister in some work than expected. Married people will go for a picnic at a good place today. Today your spouse can give you a beautiful gift.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today will be a great day. If people of this zodiac sign work wisely today, then you are going to benefit. The day is good for people associated with the banking sector. There are chances of getting an opportunity for promotion. Today you will have thoughts of earning more money. Today you will get the support of a friend in a difficult situation. Today is the day to take steps with understanding, so do not express your opinions unless necessary.

Lucky Color- Blue

Lucky Number- 1

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. If you are going on a trip today, then you will benefit. Today you have to take care of your health. If you are travelling, then do not forget to keep all the necessary documents with you. Today your hard work will prove to be fruitful. Your attractive personality will attract everyone's heart. Today a distant relative can come home to meet you. Be careful while driving, keep the necessary documents of the vehicle with you.

Lucky Color- Yellow

Lucky Number- 6

Libra

Today will bring new gifts. Today is an auspicious day for business growth. It will be good to implement the plans made earlier. People around you will be happy with you today. People of this zodiac who are associated with tourism are going to get financial benefits today. Be cautious about work today, opponents can try unsuccessfully to harm your business. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Lucky Color- Pink

Lucky Number- 4

Scorpio

Today your mind will be more engaged in spirituality. Today you will have more inspiration. Those who are employed can get a promotion today. Married people of this zodiac will go to a religious ceremony today. Where they will meet someone who will make them happy. Parents' advice will prove to be effective in new business. Students will focus on their studies. Students who are pursuing education away from home are going to have great success today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Today your day will be happy. Today your health will be better than before. There will be fun and laughter with friends in college. Keep yourself away from useless work today, otherwise most of your time will be spent on useless work. Today you will help someone in need. This will give you mental satisfaction. Today you will go to a restaurant with the whole family for lunch. Everyone will be happy with you. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day. Today is an auspicious day for businessmen. There are chances of monetary gains. The partnership will be beneficial for you today. Land-related issues will be resolved today. Today is a good day to take a new initiative in the office. There is a possibility of profit. There is going to be some change in career today, new paths of progress will open. Your respect will increase. Today is going to be a favourable day for teachers, there will be a transfer to a place of your choice.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to bring new changes. Today will be a good day for property dealers. There will be sudden monetary gains, which will strengthen your financial side. You will get rid of health-related problems today. Women of this zodiac sign can get a surprise from their spouse today, which will keep you happy. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates, you will plan to watch a movie. It will be good to take advice from elders before starting new tasks.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will see a glimpse of confidence in your work. Today you will impress others with your words. The pending work will be completed with the help of your loved ones. Students of this zodiac sign are going to get good news related to competitive examination today, hearing which your face will blossom. If newly married people listen to their spouse today, then sweetness will increase in relationships. The opposition will keep its distance from you today.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)