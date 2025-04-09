Horoscope Today, April 10: Virgos should take care of their health; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 10 April 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Trayodashi date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Trayodashi's date will remain till 1:01 pm today. Pradosh fast will be observed today. Also, Anang Trayodashi's fast will be observed today. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 6:59 pm today. Also, there will be Purvaphalguni Nakshatra till 12:25 pm today. Apart from this, today is also Mahavir Jayanti. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 10 April 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Some people will try to confuse you. Do not get influenced by others and keep your decision paramount, this will complete your work very easily. By focusing on your work in the office, you will remain worthy of respect. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with marketing are likely to get more profit today. Today, the experience of the old company will be useful in completing a task. There are chances of sudden monetary gains.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today will be a profitable day for you. Keep full focus on your work, and soon you will get good benefits in future. Today, you will take some time from your busy schedule for your children, children will share their thoughts with you. Lovemates should maintain trust in each other, the relationship will remain strong. Students need to work a little harder today. There are chances of success.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will be able to impress people with your words. Seeing the commendable work done by you in society, people will learn something good from you, and seeing this you will feel proud. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with educational institutions are likely to get more profit today. Students should keep faith in themselves today, there are chances of your success soon. Today you can take some concrete steps for the better future of your child.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today will be a favourable day for you. Your work which you have been doing for a long time will be completed today. Also, you will think about new ways of working. Today, the hard work done by the students for a long time will get auspicious results. Do not make hasty decisions today, it can spoil the work already done, you can also take advice from your friends. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get respect due to the commendable work done in the interest of humanity. You will think about saving by stopping unnecessary expenses. Business activities will continue as per your wish. You will bring changes in your ways of working, and maintain self-confidence. Even after getting a work-related opportunity, you will be a little confused due to not taking advantage of it. Keep your focus on work today. Spouse will help you in completing household tasks today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today will be a favourable day for you. People of this zodiac who are doing government jobs should pay more attention to their work. Avoid getting entangled in anyone's matter today. Do not let your image get spoiled in public places. Sweetness will remain in the relationship of a lovemate. Today you need to take special care of your health. Today is going to be a good day for students. Business will run better than usual.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Today people will be impressed by the way you work, and people will follow you. Today you will be able to fulfill your responsibilities well. Do not share your things while talking to anyone today. The work you will start today will be completed on time according to the outline you have made. If you have a court-related case going on, then there is full hope of it getting resolved.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, sharing your thoughts with friends will give you peace of mind. Along with this, you will also get new information. You may get a good message from a relative, this will double your happiness. Today, there will be a special agreement in your business, but in the era of competition, it is necessary to change your ways of working.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Do not let outsiders interfere in your matters. You will avoid wrong decisions by not taking any decision emotionally. Today you may feel tired due to too much work, but you will soon solve your small problems. There will be a pleasant atmosphere at home.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Today in the evening you will discuss an important topic with your parents, you may get a good solution. If you are thinking of starting some work, then it will be good to see the auspicious time first. Your respect will increase due to the work done by you in the society. Today you will get happiness due to the fulfilment of a special wish.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Aquarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today the advice you get from an experienced person will prove beneficial. Whatever dreams you had about your work will be fulfilled to a great extent today. Today is a good day to prove yourself. Today there will be an atmosphere of peace due to harmony among the members of the house. Today you will feel fresh by spending some time in the proximity of nature.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today is a good time for you. Today your family problem will be solved and your stalled work will gain momentum. Today the advice of people with positive attitudes will be beneficial for you. You will soon get the proper result of your hard work. Today do not pay attention to rumours, keep doing your work in a better way. Your official journey is possible, this journey will be auspicious for you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)