Horoscope today, January 7, 2026: Aries to Pisces predictions explained Horoscope today, January 7, 2026: From career and business to health and family life, check zodiac-wise predictions by Acharya Indu Prakash for all 12 signs.

New Delhi:

Today is Magh Krishna Paksha Panchami, and it is Wednesday. The Panchami tithi will continue throughout the day and night and will end tomorrow morning at 6:34 am. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 6:34 pm, and Magha Nakshatra will be in effect till 11:57 am.

Acharya Indu Prakash explains today’s horoscope from Aries to Pisces, covering important insights related to career, business, education, health and family life for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be a positive day for you. Some important tasks that have been pending for a long time will finally be completed. You may also reflect on plans made for the future. Support from a family member will help you achieve your goals. Maintain patience in your behaviour and avoid unnecessary arguments.



You may need to travel for household-related work. There is a possibility of an auspicious function at home. Students should focus strongly on time management and avoid wasting time. Take special care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be beneficial for business. You may come across new investment-related opportunities. It is an excellent day for planning and decision-making. You will realise your responsibilities and make fresh plans to fulfil them. Complete every task with enthusiasm and success will follow.



Luck will support you today. Unemployed individuals may find work. You will communicate positively with colleagues and try to understand others’ problems. Women should take special care of their health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be filled with happiness. You will feel inclined to try something new. There are chances of business growth doubling. Carry out your work with care and help someone in need whenever possible.



Financial conditions will remain normal. The day is favourable for love partners, and support and affection from your spouse will be received. It is a good time for students. You may purchase a new electronic item today. Avoid getting involved in unnecessary disputes.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be an average day for you. Keep your thoughts positive. You may consider switching jobs and may find good options. At work, you will successfully clear pending tasks. To reconcile with an upset partner, you may give them a gift of their choice. Take decisions carefully and avoid haste.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Leo horoscope today

Today will bring favourable results. Whoever you meet today will be impressed by you. A long-pending legal matter may finally be decided in your favour. Family support will help in business matters. For people working in the banking sector, today is especially good. With the support of seniors, they will successfully connect more people with banking schemes.



You may feel confused about your career, but this will soon be resolved. Your health will be better than before; consuming dry fruits will be beneficial. You may plan an outing with children. Ongoing marital differences will come to an end. Controlling expenses will help you avoid financial problems.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

You will spend most of your day close to nature. You may travel to a natural place, away from responsibilities. Financially, bargaining over old valuable items will bring profit. The day is suitable for completing unfinished work.



Your financial position will improve, and your self-confidence will be the key to success. Government-related work may require patience. Students wishing to enrol in a new course will find the day favourable. You will feel proud of your children’s achievements. Family life will remain pleasant, and support from siblings will make responsibilities easier.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Libra horoscope today

New ideas will come to your mind today, and you will feel highly energetic. Your plans may need modification. You will feel inclined to do something new in business. Use logic instead of emotions. Financial gains in business will help clear debts. Promotion prospects are strong at the workplace. You may attend a relative’s wedding with family. People associated with music may receive good job offers.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio horoscope today

Today is a good day for property investment. Guidance from elders will prove helpful. Financial gains are indicated. Your inclination towards social welfare will increase. Remain cautious of enemies. Working professionals may achieve special success and receive support from senior officers. Businesspeople will develop new income sources. You may suddenly receive a call from an old friend.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

Your inclination towards spirituality will increase today. You may go on a religious journey. Interest in political activities will grow, and your respect among neighbours will rise. Success is indicated in academic competitions.



The day is favourable for science students. Your relationship with your mother will remain pleasant. You will support your father in business matters. Pay special attention to diet and lifestyle. Love partners may receive good news regarding marriage.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn horoscope today

Senior officials at the workplace will appreciate your work. There may be an increase in salary, making the day pleasant. Maintain good behaviour with seniors. The day is also favourable for students, and good performance will clearly impact career growth. Business profits are indicated, and financial gains will help you complete stalled tasks.

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day. You will contribute to social work, and expected success will be achieved at the workplace. You may meet your best friend today. You may discuss certain family matters with your spouse. Avoid long-distance travel today to give your health some rest. Wait for the right time to invest in business. The day is favourable for those preparing for government exams.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be encouraging for you. You may get the opportunity to participate in an auspicious event in your neighbourhood. You may feel concerned about your child’s career, but your guidance will bring relief.



You can enjoy the weather with friends. The entire day will be enjoyable. You may meet a retired senior officer at a government office, and the conversation will be informative. You may meet some new people during lunchtime, which will benefit you in the future.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. Viewers can watch his predictions daily at 7:30 am on India TV.)