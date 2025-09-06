Horoscope today [September 6, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Read today's horoscope for September 6, 2025. Get daily horoscope guidance for love, career and health for Aries to Pisces with practical tips for your day.

New Delhi:

Today is Saturday, the Chaturdashi date of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. Chaturdashi date will remain till 1:42 pm. Anant Chaturdashi fast will be observed. Ravi Yoga will remain till 10:56 pm tonight.

Also, Dhanishta Nakshatra will remain till 10:56 pm tonight. Apart from this, Panchak starts from today and tomorrow, i.e. on 7th September, there will be a total lunar eclipse on the day of Bhadrapada Purnima. What changes can bring in the lives of all 12 zodiac signs? Let us know in detail in the horoscope.

Aries horoscope today — 6 September 2025

It will be a favourable day for you as you will touch new heights of progress, and you will be famous all over the world. You will get an opportunity to earn big money from someone in business. There may be a change in your schedule due to a function at home, due to which the work may get delayed a bit. Misunderstandings in relationships will end, which will increase the ease and sweetness in your relationship. It will be a good day for you in terms of health.

Lucky number- 03

Lucky colour- Red

Taurus horoscope today — 6 September 2025

It will be a good day for you as you can consult an experienced person in your business matters. Students of this zodiac should continue their competition preparation; very soon, you will get positive results. You will get full support from your spouse at work. You will try to understand things in a better way, which will solve your confusion. Your family relationships will improve, and the atmosphere of the house will become pleasant.

Lucky number- 01

Luccolourlor- Green

Gemini horoscope today — 6 September 2025

It will be favourable for you. You will try to spend today in your own way, and you will also be able to focus on your work. Businessmen can attend important meetings, which will give growth to their business grow. You can go for a walk with friends to a good place. Your mother's health will be absolutely fine, and you will soon go back to work.

Lucky number- 02

Lucky colour- Magenta

Cancer horoscope today — 6 September 2025

It will be a day full of happiness for you as you will get great opportunities to move forward in your job, and your income will increase. You will spend some time with children, you will feel happy, and your mind will also feel fresh. You should avoid trusting others too much in money matters. You can plan to visit a religious place with your spouse. You will prepare good dishes in the joy of the arrival of a relative.

Lucky number- 05

Lucky colour- White

Leo horoscope today — 6 September 2025

It is going to be a better day for you as you will get relief from all confusion, and a plan of religious ritual can also be made in your family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You can start working on a plan again, in which you will get help from friends. Tod, ay your married life will be happy, you can talk to your spouse on some topic, it is possible that he/she will also agree with you.

Lucky number- 04

Luccolourlor- Blue

Virgo horoscope today — 6 September 2025

It will prove to be a great day for you as you will first complete the pending tasks; only after that, you will plan any other work. You may have to discuss a little about some work in the office. It is a very special day for the people of this zodiac who work in multinational companies; there is a possibility of you getting a promotion. Your mind will be a little more towards creative things; you can also make a painting.

Lucky number- 09

Lucky colour- Maroon

Libra horoscope today — 6 September 2025

It is going to be beneficial for you as you will earn good money in business, and your material facilities will increase. You will get a big benefit from political relations, and some stuck work will be completed. Writers of this zodiac can write a new story which will be liked by society. You can go to a religious place with your parent, where you will get mental peace.

Lucky Number- 07

Lucky Colour- Orange

Scorpio horoscope today — 6 September 2025

It is going to be a favourable day for you. Before starting any new work, gather complete information about it. New responsibilities will come into your life, which you will be able to fulfil well. Seeing your hard work and dedication, juniors will also try to learn something from you, as you should avoid eating fried foods, which will keep you away from health problems. Do not trust anyone blindly.

Lucky Number- 08

Lucky Colour- Peach

Sagittarius horoscope today — 6 September 2025

It is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get many great opportunities to earn money, taking advantage of which you can progress in your life. You will go to a friend's birthday party. Where you will get a chance to enjoy with other friends. You can learn new skills which will definitely benefit you in the future. Women of this zodiac sign can start any work according to their interests.

Lucky number- 09

Lucky colour- Yellow

Capricorn horoscope today — 6 September 2025

It is going to be a mixed day for you as you will work diligently, which will give you good results. You will plan to go shopping with your life partner, and you can also go to a good restaurant. You should avoid ignoring any responsibility, as this will make your image good. You will finish all the office work on time, so that you can go home on time. You should be cautious about health problems and contact the doctor immediately.

Lucky Number- 01

Lucky Colour- Black

Aquarius horoscope today — 6 September 2025

It will be better than usual for you as you will be able to solve pending business matters with the help of someone. Your married life will be happy, and there will be sweetness in your mutual relationships. You will meet someone who can benefit you in future. You will get success in some special work, and at the same time, new ideas can come to your mind. You will meet a friend after a long time, meeting whom you will be happy to see.

Lucky Number- 02

Lucky Colour- Grey

Pisces horoscope today — 6 September 2025

It is going to be a good day for you as you will contribute to social work, and your respect will increase in society. You can get decoration work done at home, which will make the house look attractive. People of this zodiac doing real estate business can soon launch a housing project. You can make some changes in your daily routine, which will benefit you in the long term. You may have to travel to another city in connection with some work.

Lucky number- 05

Lucky colour- Brown

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)