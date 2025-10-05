Horoscope today, October 5, 2025: Daily astrological predictions for all 12 signs Feeling the shift? Your daily horoscope today has arrived! Find out what the stars have planned for your career, relationships, and well-being on October 5, 2025. Don’t miss your forecast!

New Delhi:

Your horoscope today for October 5, 2025, indicates a day of financial gains for Gemini and Virgo, new career opportunities for Cancer and Pisces, and a spiritual focus for Aquarius. Find your complete daily horoscope below to navigate your love, work, and wellness.

Today is Sunday, the Trayodashi Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. With Trayodashi Tithi lasting till 3:04 pm, and the influence of Ravi Yoga and Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra, the cosmic energy encourages focused, decisive action.

Here is your detailed forecast for all 12 zodiac signs, ensuring you are prepared for everything the stars have planned.

Daily Horoscope Today: In-Depth Predictions for Each Zodiac Sign

Aries Horoscope Today: Planning and Resolution on 5 October 2025

Today will be a good day for you. You will be occupied with planning for the future, and your decisions will turn out to be correct.

You’ll have a constructive discussion with your spouse that will lead to a resolution of a long-standing issue. Relaxation is key: you may plan to watch a movie or enjoy melodious music with friends. You might also go shopping for household décor pieces, focusing on improving your immediate surroundings.

Lucky Colour: Navy blue

Navy blue Lucky Number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today: Meetings and Family Joy

Today will go in your favour. You’ll get a chance to meet a senior officer, which will help in getting important tasks done.

Your married life will be happy, and you may receive good news from your spouse. Your family will praise your abilities as your recent decisions are proven right. Health-wise, you’ll feel fine and energetic. The arrival of a relative will make the home atmosphere pleasant, and everyone will enjoy the quality time together.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Maroon Lucky Number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today: Business Boom and Social Gains

Sunday promises to be excellent for you. You’ll make significant gains in business, thanks to the hard work and support of those you care about.

Valuable opportunities may come your way through an unexpected source. Taking an active part in social causes will enhance your public reputation. You should seek advice from an expert about investments to secure good returns. You will be capable of resolving property-related issues with confidence.

Lucky Colour: Sea green

Sea green Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today: Career Shifts and Recognition

Today could be outstanding for you. You’ll receive new work opportunities that can brighten your future, possibly including a job transfer that simplifies your daily work life.

You may meet and collaborate with people in politics. Your children will raise your reputation in society with their achievements, earning praise from neighbours. Women of this sign may host guests and prepare delicious food, finding joy in hospitality.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Yellow Lucky Number: 9

Leo Horoscope Today: Promotion and Creative Focus

Today will be excellent for you. You’ll perform your duties well and receive praise from your family, boosting your morale.

If you’re employed, a promotion seems possible. You can resolve personal dilemmas with a friend’s timely help. Your mind will lean toward creative tasks, and you’ll find energy in spending time playing or engaging with children. Health will be good, and you’ll feel generally energetic.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pink Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today: Financial Prudence and Harmony

It will be a joyful day for you. You’ll make good profits in business, and your home will see a rise in material comforts.

Your strong focus on work will ensure tasks are completed efficiently. While your married life will remain sweet, be prudent in financial dealings and watch what you say to your partner to maintain relationship harmony.

Lucky Colour: Red

Red Lucky Number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today: Relationship Clarity and Investment

Today will be excellent for you. You’ll consider moving forward with your projects and plans and will receive solid family support.

Students may take extra classes to improve their academic performance. Couples may go out, which will help clear misunderstandings, making your relationship healthier. If you plan to invest, seeking expert advice will benefit you. Your work may become a subject of positive discussion at the office.

Lucky Colour: Black

Black Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Emotional Relief and New Employment

Today will be okay for you, focusing on emotional and financial relief. You’ll have the opportunity to meet family members after a long time and will feel joy from reconnecting with children.

Sharing your heart with a trusted friend will lighten your mind. With someone’s help, you might gain new employment today, which will gradually ease your financial troubles. Health will also be good, but maintain a careful diet.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Indigo Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Health and Business Progress

Today should be better than usual. You’ll make good profits in business, lifting your spirits and encouraging you to tackle stalled tasks.

Relief from a chronic health issue may arrive, providing much-needed physical comfort. If you are searching for a career opportunity, start something you are genuinely interested in; following your passion will yield good results.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Magenta Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Financial Relief and Goals

Today will bring mixed outcomes. While you should take care and avoid haste in making financial decisions, your married life will remain blissful, possibly involving a thoughtful gift for your spouse.

You’ll settle old debts and gain relief from past financial burdens. Opportunities to achieve your goals will emerge; if you seize them, success will follow. Overall, you’ll enjoy a day focused on family and settling accounts.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Golden Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Spiritual Peace and Promotion

Today will be favourable for you. You will focus on improving your life and may even get a chance to travel abroad.

Your children will heed your advice, acting upon it, making you proud. You’ll find solace in spiritual activities, perhaps spending time at a nearby temple, leading to mental peace. Your boss may be impressed by your work, and a promotion seems likely.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Grey Lucky Number: 7

Pisces Horoscope Today: Property Matters and New Vehicle

Today should be favourable for you. Your employment search may end, marking a new beginning as your life gets back on track.

You’ll successfully resolve matters related to land or property, bringing happiness and stability. You might consider purchasing a new vehicle, which will excite everyone at home. You’ll receive valuable guidance from your mother that will prove helpful in life and you will help someone in need, creating positive karma.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Silver Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)