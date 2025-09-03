Daily horoscope [September 3, 2025]: What today brings for Aries to Pisces It’s Parivartini Ekadashi, perfect for a fresh start. Read your September 3, 2025, daily horoscope with lucky colour, lucky number and gentle guidance for every zodiac sign.

New Delhi:

Today (September 3, 2025) is the Ekadashi date of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. Parivartini Ekadashi is celebrated on this day. This Ekadashi is considered to have special importance in Sanatan Dharma. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu changes sides while sleeping, which is why this Ekadashi is named Parivartini Ekadashi.

Know how this auspicious day is going to be for which zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today (September 3, 2025)

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. You will complete some work with your hard work and dedication, which will strengthen your confidence. You can talk to your spouse about household issues, which will lead to their solution. Before making any decision, you must know the opinion of the elders. If you do any work with complete planning, then it will bring good results. You will go to a friend's house to meet him, which will make both of you happy. Today is going to be a great day for the people of this zodiac sign associated with politics; you will get a chance to participate in a social function.

Lucky number- 4

Lucky colour- Blue

Taurus horoscope today (September 3, 2025)

Today is going to be beneficial, as you are likely to get big profits in business. You will get the support and cooperation of elders in abundance, so that you will be able to take the plans forward successfully. You will be a part of some religious event, and your faith and belief in religious works will be strengthened. Today, your health will be good, due to which you will do twice as much work as usual. You will maintain harmony with your close ones, which will benefit you.

Lucky number- 1

Lucky colour- Brown

Gemini horoscope today (September 3, 2025)

Today will be a day full of happiness, as your stalled work will start again; this time, you will make it successful with hard work. The day will be good for the women of this zodiac sign; you will take out time for yourself and enjoy yourself with your friends. Today, you have a good opportunity to take your business forward; do not let it go. Your mind will be engaged in spirituality, which will satisfy your mind. Do not reveal business-related plans to strangers today; someone can copy them.

Lucky number- 5

Lucky colour- Red

Cancer horoscope today (September 3, 2025)

Today is going to be a good day, as your salary will increase, which will solve financial problems. With someone's help, your government work will be seen as getting done. Do not take any decision by getting carried away by emotions, work thoughtfully and very responsibly. Engineers of this zodiac can start working on a new project today. You can go out for a picnic with friends, which will make your mood good. Working women of this zodiac will be busy due to work. Today, there will be a peaceful atmosphere in your house.

Lucky number- 6

Lucky colour- Grey

Leo horoscope today (September 3, 2025)

Today is going to be a good day, as you can take advice from an experienced person to invest in a property. You will get the good benefits of the work done in the past. You can apply for a job in a good company, and you will soon receive an offer letter. Today, your married life will remain happy, and there will be happiness in the family and you are likely to win in court cases.

Lucky number- 5

Lucky colour- White

Virgo horoscope today (September 3, 2025)

Today is going to be a very happy day, as you can take help from a friend to complete your official work. You will meet a childhood friend, and your old memories will be refreshed. You will work hard to fulfil your dreams, in you will get family support. Today, the writers of this zodiac will try to write a new story, which will be full of social life. Your scheduled work seems to be getting completed on time, which will bring satisfaction to your mind.

Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Blue

Libra horoscope today (September 3, 2025)

Today is going to be a great day for you. Along with business profits, your expenses may also increase, but if you pay a little attention, you will be saved from this. If you pay attention to the things in which you are more interested, you will be happy. Today, by connecting with new people, you will get to learn something new, which will be useful for you in the future. You will prepare a vision for progress in your career, and by working accordingly, you will achieve success. Today will be a good day in terms of health.

Lucky Number- 2

Lucky Colour- Orange

Scorpio horoscope today (September 3, 2025)

Today will be a good day for you. A person associated with the textile industry of this zodiac will get a good opportunity to earn money. You should try to keep your plans secret; otherwise, opponents can take advantage of them. You can go to a religious place with your parents for darshan, where your mind will get peace. You can benefit from the work done together with the business partner. Today, you will be able to solve family problems, which will bring happiness to everyone's face.

Lucky number- 8

Lucky colour- Green

Sagittarius horoscope today (September 3, 2025)

Today is going to be a mixed day. You will be happy to get the benefit of the ancestral property and can talk to your brother about some work, in which he will fully support you. You may have to go to another city in connection with some work, so keep your documents with you. There will be a lot of work, so you may feel tired. You need to pay attention to the behaviour of children and explain to them what is right for them and what is not.

Lucky number- 7

Lucky colour- Silver

Capricorn horoscope today (September 3, 2025)

Today will be a better day. You will attend a family function, and all the members will be happy to see you. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. Today, your interest will remain in social work, and the work done by you do will bring good change in the lives of others. You will go somewhere where you will get a chance to make new friends. Today, you should take care of your health, especially your food.

Lucky number- 4

Lucky colour- Grey

Aquarius horoscope today (September 3, 2025)

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will get new employment opportunities, which will improve your financial condition. Students of this zodiac will soon crack an exam with their hard work. You can get a full chance to think about new work today, but do not let the opportunity go. Women of this zodiac can start some work today, in which they will get the support of the family. Happy with your work, the boss can consider promoting you.

Lucky number- 3

Lucky colour- Magenta

Pisces horoscope today (September 3, 2025)

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your business relations will be strong, which will benefit you in future. Stay away from useless things and focus on your work. You will get a chance to show your ability. Businessmen will get good profit today, and their financial condition will improve. You will make changes in one of your courses, which will benefit you. You will try to reduce your needs, which will be beneficial for you.

Lucky number- 2

Lucky colour- Purple

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)