Horoscope today, 29 July 2025: Gemini gets money boost; big shifts for all signs Your 29 July 2025 horoscope is here! Discover zodiac predictions, lucky colours, and numbers for Aries to Pisces — all from Acharya Indu Prakash.

New Delhi:

Today is Tuesday, the Panchami Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi will remain till 12:47 pm tonight and Nag Panchami will be celebrated today. Shiva Yoga will remain till 3:05 pm today. Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra will remain till 7:28 pm today. Apart from this, Bhaum Vrat is observed today.

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 29, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day. Today, you will get great profit in business transactions. Today, people doing private jobs should complete their projects on time, so that they do not have to listen to the boss. Today you will go on a long drive with your lovemate, which will give you a chance to know each other more. Today, you will be more interested in the field of art and literature. Today, you will be able to solve personal matters with your discretion.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 4

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you should be careful while transacting money in business matters and check everything thoroughly. Today, students can get better results in competitive exams, which will increase their enthusiasm. Today, your relationship with your spouse will improve, and you can also give gifts which will make them happy.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be a day of good results for you. Today, people working in jobs have chances of getting a promotion according to their hard work. Today, you will get to spend a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. Today, you will get new sources of income, which will strengthen the financial side. Today, you will get the support of your spouse in any project work, due to which your work will be completed on time.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 2

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will move forward with new ideas and try to do something good. Today, you can get business-related advice from a close person, which will prove to be very effective for you. Today, your reputation in society will increase, and the elders will be happy with your behaviour. Today, the people around you will also appreciate your work. Today, your interest will be in the field of literature, and you will get a chance to share your views through a big platform.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Leo horoscope today

Today, your day is going to be mixed. Today, you will work harder to complete a task, in you will get the support of your spouse. Today, you will consider partnering with a big business group, which will prove beneficial for you. Today, the respect of people associated with the field of art will increase in society, and your creativity will also be appreciated. Today, you can consult an experienced person while making important decisions. Today, the day will be good in terms of health, and you will work well.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 6

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, unemployed people will get good employment opportunities. Today, you will spend your time at a temple or religious place, away from unnecessary confusion. Today, you may have to travel to another city in connection with some work, and this journey will be pleasant for you. Today, you will think about your strengths and weaknesses in your free time. Today, you will get the support of a close friend in some work, due to which that work will be completed.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Libra horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you can have a meeting with your business partner, and there will be a discussion about some changes. Today, office work will be completed, due to which you will be able to focus on personal work as well. Students of this zodiac will get praise from teachers, which will increase their morale, and they will study with a full heart. Today, feeding the needy will give you peace, and you will get blessings.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio horoscope today

Today, your day will start with new enthusiasm. Today, you will complete some important work, which will make you happy. Today, you will get guidance from your teachers in your career, which will make it easier to move forward. Today, your confidence will help you complete your work. Today, you will adopt yoga in your daily routine to keep your health better. Today, while doing any work, stay away from negative people, so that your work gets completed easily.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, try to be a little practical in your life, so that all your things become clear. Today, under the right plan, you will be successful in bringing changes to your career. Today, you will go out for dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to the relationship. Today, you will get a chance to help people at the social level, which will increase your respect. Media employees of this zodiac will get great opportunities to work.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn horoscope today

Today, happiness will come into your life. People of this zodiac sign with a technical background will get an opportunity to make a career in programming today. Today, there will be harmony in your married life, and your children will also be happy. Today, students will get full support from teachers to achieve their goals, so that there will be no difficulty in their studies. Today, colleagues will be very impressed by your art of working. Today, people associated with the field of writing are going to get great news, and this good news can change your life.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 8

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be a great day for you. Today, people doing private jobs will get support from colleagues, due to which their work will be completed on time. Today you will meet a close friend, meeting whom will make you happy. Today, you will get the support of your spouse in some work, and your married life will remain happy. Today, students should keep their full focus on studies, as they may get distracted. Today you will attend a party with family, where you will meet some old friends.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 3

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be a day of mixed reactions for you. Today, due to excess work, you may get confused, and you will think of new ways to complete a task. Today, your financial condition will be strong, and you will get the pleasure of a new vehicle. Today, you will be happy to get full support from your spouse. Today, a sudden guest may arrive at your home, which will keep the bustle alive.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)