Daily horoscope today: What 25 August 2025 brings for all zodiac signs Your daily horoscope for 25 August 2025 is here. See what the stars say for love, career, money and family—plus your lucky colour and number for each zodiac sign.

New Delhi:

Today is Monday, the second day of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. The second day will remain till 12:35 pm today. Siddha Yoga will remain till 12:06 pm today. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 3:50 pm late tonight.

Read the horoscopes of all 12 zodiac signs in detail here.

Aries horoscope today

Today, luck will be with you throughout the day. You should start a new work, in which you will get the support of your spouse. Today, your interest in social activities will also increase. You will finish all the work related to finance on time. Women of this zodiac can start a business from home, in which there will be full support from the family. Your mind will be happy with the help of an unknown person. You can go to buy jewellery to surprise your spouse.

Lucky Number- 4

Lucky Colour- Silver

Taurus horoscope today

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. You will step out of your comfort zone to fulfil your dreams and change your lifestyle. Avoid deciding anything without knowing and understanding it. You may be a little confused about your career, but getting the support of a wise person will give you relief. Take good care of your health and avoid eating outside, so that you stay healthy. You will definitely get positive results from the hard work done today.

Lucky Number- 6

Lucky Colour- Blue

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be a day of mixed reactions for you. You will take part in social work with great enthusiasm. Children of this zodiac will study diligently today, which will get good marks in the test. You will enjoy sitting with the family, which will give you happiness. You will spend some time in activities related to the religious and spiritual field, as well as you will get mental peace by helping the needy people. Your mind will be engaged in creative things; today, you can complete the incomplete painting.

Lucky Number- Orange

Lucky Colour- 9

Cancer horoscope today

Today is going to be beneficial for you, as you can achieve success in court cases, which will keep your mind calm. You can go somewhere with your spouse, where you will have a different feeling of joy. You should start any work only after taking the opinion of others as much as possible; success is sure. You need to be careful in the office; one wrong step of yours can put you in confusion. Today you will spend quality time with friends.

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Purple

Leo horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. You will receive good news from someone close, which will make your day. You will definitely help your children in maintaining their self-confidence. With the help of employees, business activities will continue smoothly, which will make you happy. Today, you may get authority related to your work, which will help you work better.

Lucky number- 8

Lucky colour- Maroon

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be a happy day for you, as in business, a deal will be finalised with a company that will benefit you more than expected. There will be discussions with family members about some renovations and decorations at home. You will get relief from the completion of the project going on in the office, so that you will be able to focus on other work as well. You can go for a pilgrimage to a religious place with your parents. Today will be a good day for the doctors of this zodiac, as you will have many positive feelings in your mind. Married people of this zodiac should give more and more time to their spouse, and sweetness will increase in relationships.

Lucky number- 4

Lucky colour- White

Libra horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will get advice from a wise person in government work, which will make your work easier. Being more conscious about your personality and lifestyle will become a reason for attraction among people. Your image in society will improve further. You will keep your working system organised, which will save time. Students of this zodiac sign preparing for competitive exams will get good news today.

Lucky number- 5

Lucky colour- Red

Scorpio horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you, as you need to make a very thoughtful decision in business so that you can earn maximum profit. You can share your mind with your spouse, which will make you feel very light. You will maintain harmony among everyone in the office. Today, a relative will suddenly arrive at your home, due to which there will be a stir in the family. You will keep discussing a particular issue in your mind.

Lucky number- 3

Lucky colour- Grey

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be full of enthusiasm for you. Your employment search will end, and you can start some work in partnership. You will spend time with friends and relatives, which will keep your relationships sweet. You may get an opportunity to go to a function. Today is going to be a very important day for the businessmen of this zodiac; deals can be confirmed with new people.

Lucky number- 1

Lucky colour- Brown

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will bring happiness for you. You will be successful in getting what you worked hard for. You will be successful in making a business plan, which will give you a good profit in the future. During this time, you need to keep an eye on your expenses. Today, along with work, take care of your health as well, so that you can work better. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse, and you can also give some gifts.

Lucky number- 2

Lucky colour- Magenta

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will remain promising for you. You will be financially prosperous, and your married life will be happy. Pay attention to the words before saying anything during the conversation, so that your mutual relationship will remain good. The writers of this zodiac sign can launch their book today, which will be well-liked by society. Today, children will focus on sports along with studies, due to which their physical health will be fine.

Lucky number- 7

Lucky colour- Pink

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. You will make new plans in the workplace, in which you will get the full support of the employees. You will complete the office project very well, due to which the boss can be happy and promote you. Students of this zodiac who are interested in sports will get an opportunity to participate in a competition today, in which they will perform well. Take care of your personal and family health today. Today, you will feel lucky in most cases.

Lucky number- 7

Lucky colour- Green

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)