Horoscope today, 22 August 2025: Daily zodiac guide for love, career and luck Your daily horoscope for 22 Aug 2025 is here. See what the stars say for love, career, money and family—plus your lucky colour and number for the day.

Today is the Chaturdashi date of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha on Friday. Chaturdashi date will remain till 11:57 am today, after which Amavasya date will start. Variyaan Yoga will remain till 2:35 pm today. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 12:17 pm tonight.

Apart from this, today is Amavasya of Shraddha, etc. Now know the horoscope of all 12 zodiac signs in detail here.

Aries horoscope today (22 August 2025)

Today is going to be full of enthusiasm for you. There will be better improvement in your business, due to which your mind will remain calm. The ongoing discord in family life will end today, and happiness will increase in your family. Students pursuing nursing will achieve success in their careers. You will make new friends, from whom you will get to learn a lot. It is a very good time for you to send your biodata or give an interview, and your ambition will get a lot of strength.

Lucky Number- Golden

Lucky Colour- 02

Taurus horoscope today (22 August 2025)

Today will be a happy day for your family, and you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. It is going to be a very special day for women of this zodiac. Students preparing for the competition today should continue their preparation. The person whom you helped earlier will be useful to you today. Senior members of the family will praise you, which will make you happy. Moreover, your interest in spiritual work will increase, which will keep your mind calm.

Lucky Number- Red

Lucky Colour- 05

Gemini horoscope today (22 August 2025)

Today is going to be a good day for you as you can think of buying a new house, and you will get a tremendous deal through a builder. You will help your spouse with household chores. Your boss can ask you to work on a new project, through which your progress is certain. In terms of business, you will earn good profits in the clothing business. Your health will be better than before, due to which you will feel energetic.

Lucky Number- Black

Lucky Colour- 04

Cancer horoscope today (22 August 2025)

Today you will start the day in a good mood. It is the right time to complete any pending work; you will also get the support of colleagues in this. The day will be great for civil engineers of this zodiac; you can start working on a new project. You are likely to get a good job, and your job search will end. Your marital relationship will become stronger, and you will spend a good time with your family. You will be interested in writing as you try to write something.

Lucky Number- Purple

Lucky Colour- 04

Leo horoscope today (22 August 2025)

Today will be a good day for you as you will meet a stranger, from whom you will learn new lessons of life. Others will also be impressed by your hard work and will follow you. With the help of senior officials, the pending work in the office will be completed. The day will be good for financial matters. Students of this zodiac will learn something new in college, and their inclination towards studies will increase. You will get better profits in business than usual.

Lucky Number- Magenta

Lucky Colour- 05

Virgo horoscope today (22 August 2025)

Today, your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. With your wisdom, you will achieve success in your work. You will get new employment opportunities, which will improve your financial condition. You can buy new jewellery for your spouse, and happiness will increase in your life. The day is good for women of this zodiac. Your mind will be calm and satisfied. Due to the organisation of any auspicious event in your house, your mind will be happy.

Lucky Number- Yellow

Lucky Colour- 02

Libra horoscope today (22 August 2025)

Today is going to be a great day for you, and you can get a job offer from a big company. Guests can come to your house today, and there will be a happy atmosphere in the house. You need to work harder in business, but with the help of your spouse, your work will become easier. There are signs that you are getting a good profit from the property business.

Lucky Number- Green

Lucky Colour- 01

Scorpio horoscope today (22 August 2025)

Today is going to be favourable for you, and you may have to go out for some important work. Do not forget to keep your essential items. There will be a good profit in your business. You can plan to go on a trip with friends. Before starting any work, take the blessings of your elders. The relationship with your spouse will improve, which will make the atmosphere of the house happy.

Lucky Number- Orange

Lucky Colour- 07

Sagittarius horoscope today (22 August 2025)

Today will be a mixed day for you as you will get help from colleagues in the workplace. Students of this zodiac sign who are studying away from home can meet their parents today. There will be an increment in your salary, which will make you happy. You need to stay calm to complete any work. Make sure that any family-related problem does not affect your work today. You will be successful in improving the situation with full dedication and hard work.

Lucky number- Silver

Lucky colour- 09

Capricorn horoscope today (22 August 2025)

It will be a good day for you as you will make a new plan to take your business forward, which will take your success to the heights of the sky. You will meet a childhood friend, and your old memories will be refreshed. You can plan to watch a movie in the theatre and will be entertained. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family and you may also think of writing a story.

Lucky number- Blue

Lucky colour- 08

Aquarius horoscope today (22 August 2025)

It will be a great day for you and you can start some work in which you will achieve success. If you move forward by abandoning laziness today, it will be good for you. Meeting political persons will increase your popularity further, and the scope of public relations will also increase. You will make up your mind to go shopping and give a gift to your sister, which will make her happy. You will attend an important meeting and put forward your views.

Lucky Number- Pink

Lucky Colour- 03

Pisces horoscope today (22 August 2025)

It will be a favourable day for you, and you will get good news from the family, and by the grace of God, all your work will be successful today. You need to pay more attention to your work so that your project is completed on time. Pisceans can have a long conversation with a relative on the phone, and you will get to hear something new and can plan to hang out with office friends. You will get an opportunity to serve an elderly woman and consider it good luck.

Lucky Number- Maroon

Lucky Colour- 06

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)