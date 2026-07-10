Lenin opens to mixed reviews; here's what X users say about Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse's film

New Delhi:

Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse's much-awaited Telugu action drama Lenin has finally hit theatres, and social media is already buzzing with reactions. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film has opened to mixed reviews on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers praising Akhil's screen presence, action sequences and performances, while others criticised the screenplay and pacing in the second half. Here's a look at what netizens are saying about Lenin on its opening day.

Here's what X users say about Lenin?

The film has received mixed reviews from viewers who saw it in theatres on its opening day. While some praised the chemistry between Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, particularly in the first half, others felt the film lost momentum after the interval.

One user wrote, "Despite being familiar, #Lenin works in the first half thanks to a strong setup and engaging characters, plus a decent interval. The second half loses grip as events turn abrupt and hurried. Things gets chaotic and rushed. Everything happens at once leaving no room for emotion."

Another viewer appreciated the film's first half, calling it "super intense" and "engaging." The X post read, "The first half of #Lenin, it's way better than I expected! Super intense and engaging right from the start, loads of solid story and drama packed in, no filler at all. The friendship and love tracks are handled beautifully, and giving proper screen time to so many characters makes the emotional scenes really land. #Akhil and #Bhagyashri have fantastic chemistry, #Sivaji's role is strong, and those pre-interval portions are totally unpredictable. Massive thumbs up!"

However, a section of viewers pointed out flaws in the film, criticising its predictable storyline and saying that several scenes were easy to anticipate. One X user wrote, "Several twists and story beats are easy to predict. The songs could have been better."

(Image Source : X: @MPREMALATHA4U)Screengrab of an X post about Lenin's review.

See more X reactions below:

(Image Source : X: @KINGOFTFI_BABU)Screengrab of an X post about Lenin's review.

More about Lenin

Earlier this week, the makers announced that actor Jr NTR had come on board for a special voiceover in Lenin. Sharing the update on X, the production house revealed that the actor has lent his voice to introduce Sriramapuram and Bharatham Mitta in the opening sequence of the film.

The film is produced by Nagarjuna and Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments. The music for the film is composed by S Thaman. It is presented by Annapurna Studios.

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