Horoscope today [October 20, 2025]: Your Diwali day predictions with lucky colour and number It’s Diwali day — Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi, turning to Amavasya — a time of new light and divine energy. Discover how October 20 unfolds for your zodiac sign with personalised guidance, lucky colours, and numbers that align with today’s festive aura.

Today is Kartik Krishna Paksha’s Udaya Tithi Chaturdashi, and it is Monday. The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain until 3:45 PM this afternoon, after which the Amavasya Tithi will begin. The Vaidhriti Yoga will continue until 2:35 AM late at night. Additionally, the Hasta Nakshatra will prevail until 8:17 PM tonight. Moreover, the festival of Diwali will be celebrated today. Here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be filled with happiness for Aries natives. If you’re connected to the field of art, many new avenues for progress will open up. The day will also be favourable for students. It’s an auspicious time to join a new course. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll take out some time for your children today. You’ll also share your inner thoughts with your parents.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 7

Taurus horoscope today

Taurus natives will feel a surge of enthusiasm today. The task you’ve been planning will be completed. To maintain good health, you’ll include seasonal fruits in your diet. Family members will resolve a household issue through mutual understanding, creating a happy environment. You’ll make plans to go out with friends, where you’ll find peace and calm.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 3

Gemini horoscope today

For Gemini natives, the day will be moderate. New profit opportunities will arise. Peace and harmony will prevail in the family. The rewards of your hard work will bring you joy. By taking decisions patiently, your chances of success will increase. You may get distracted from your goals today, but the support of loved ones will help you stay on the right path.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Cancer horoscope today

Today will bring new joy to your family life, Cancer. By adopting new ways of thinking, you’ll find opportunities for financial gain. People will seek your advice for their plans. Your financial condition will remain strong. Students will make positive changes in their studies.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Leo horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day for Leo natives. Lively interactions among family members will make the home atmosphere cheerful. Your personal life will also be pleasant. This is a great day to enhance your personality, which will help you build a strong reputation in society.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Virgo horoscope today

Virgo natives can expect a stable day. You’ll feel refreshed, enabling you to complete all your tasks on time. With the help of friends, you’ll find new income opportunities that will strengthen your financial position. The day will be filled with joy, and you’ll live life to the fullest. You may finally get relief from a long-standing debt.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 9

Libra horoscope today

The day will be positive for Libra natives. Business plans will prove effective, increasing the likelihood of financial gains. Avoid reacting too quickly to any situation. You’ll share good understanding with your spouse, and good news may come from your children. To maintain good health, balance work with adequate rest.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

Scorpio natives will experience a joyful day. Those thinking about buying property will likely speak to a property dealer. Business-related travel outside the state may be required. Engineering students can expect good placement opportunities. Instead of scolding someone for a minor issue, handle it with politeness. Your day will go very well.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius horoscope today

Sagittarius natives will have a great day. Family members may plan a trip to a religious place together. Employees may receive opportunities for career advancement. You’ll work with your spouse for the well-being of the family and receive blessings from elders. Your father may invest money to help grow your business.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn horoscope today

Capricorn natives will enjoy a cheerful day. An educational wish may be fulfilled, and good exam results are likely. You might secure admission to a reputed college. Bright opportunities are expected ahead. Paying attention to your diet will keep you fit and healthy. Those working in the education sector will benefit today. You’ll need to be careful with your words, as one wrong statement may lead to trouble.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius horoscope today

Aquarius natives will have a wonderful day. Employees should complete their tasks on time. You may receive good news from senior officials. Business people will implement new plans to expand their trade. Support from relatives is likely. Make sure to manage your time well today.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Pisces horoscope today

Pisces natives will feel confident today. Success in education is on the cards. You’ll be capable of earning money on your own if you trust yourself. Spending the evening out with your spouse will bring you peace and happiness. At night, you’ll enjoy long conversations with friends over the phone.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show “Bhavishyavani.”)