Horoscope today, February 2, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and all zodiac signs From today, Phalgun, the final month of the Hindi Samvat, begins. Let us find out how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs on February 2, 2026.

Today is Monday, and it is the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalgun. The Pratipada Tithi will remain till 1:53 am late at night. Saubhagya Yoga will continue throughout the day and night till 4:46 am at dawn. Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 10:48 pm tonight. From today, Phalgun, the final month of the Hindi Samvat, begins. Let us find out how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will be favourable for you. Before starting any new work, you will make a complete plan and also seek advice from your parents. Paying close attention to rules and procedures in government-related matters will make things easier for you today. Avoid showing haste in any matter. You will prepare a list of important tasks, which will help you complete most of your work successfully. The simplicity in your speech will earn you respect and recognition. You will complete all your responsibilities on time today.

Auspicious colour: Black

Auspicious number: 8

Taurus

Today is an auspicious day for you. You will be largely successful in completing your pending work. It will be important to remain positive in every situation. Discussions with friends regarding old problems will help you find good solutions. You may spend money on family-related matters today. Maintaining sweetness in your speech will be beneficial. There are chances of meeting an influential person. You will plan how to manage your expenses better. Those in a relationship may plan an outing together.

Auspicious colour: Orange

Auspicious number: 6

Gemini

Today will bring mixed results. You will speak to your brother or sister over the phone, which will make you feel good. Sweetness will remain in married life. Women may try learning a new dish online today. You will receive support from your father. For writers, the day is very good, as their work will be appreciated. You may also begin writing a story today. You need to increase social interaction with people.

Auspicious colour: Red

Auspicious number: 2

Cancer

Today will be an excellent day for you. Try to complete your work calmly and peacefully. You may clear old dues today. You will be quite successful in understanding your spouse’s emotions. Your advice will benefit others. You may find new sources of income. Your interest in work will increase further. Business will run well today. You will learn new things and gain from financial dealings. Your child’s progress will bring you happiness.

Auspicious colour: Maroon

Auspicious number: 3

Leo

Today will be favourable for you. Legal or court-related matters may be delayed for some time, but things will improve in due course. You will receive support from a friend. A light-hearted and cheerful attitude among family members will make the home atmosphere pleasant. Your personal life will improve. If you are planning to start a new business, be sure to take advice from an experienced person, as it will be valuable. Family members will agree with your views.

Auspicious colour: Magenta

Auspicious number: 6

Virgo

Today will be an excellent day for you. Avoid interfering in other people’s matters. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, consult an experienced person first. Some family responsibilities may be entrusted to you today, which you will handle well. People will be pleased with the work you do. Students will make plans regarding their careers, and children will need proper guidance. Your financial position will remain strong.

Auspicious colour: Yellow

Auspicious number: 1

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. There are chances of participating in religious activities. Discussions or seeking advice from others will prove beneficial. You will think and plan carefully about important tasks and relationships. Family-related problems are likely to be resolved. Fresh efforts will help you succeed. You may feel more sensitive towards others’ needs and emotions today. Students are likely to achieve major success.

Auspicious colour: Peach

Auspicious number: 7

Scorpio

Today will be favourable for you. Daily tasks may take more time than usual. Taking elders’ advice before investing money in business will be beneficial. Fathers will try to fulfil their children’s wishes. Those planning to start a new business should focus on market analysis today. You may be given new responsibilities at the office, which you will complete successfully. People associated with the arts will earn good profits.

Auspicious colour: Pink

Auspicious number: 8

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Any work you start today will be completed on time. You will receive new career-related opportunities. Support from your elder brother will help you start a new business. Commerce students will seek help from teachers to understand marketing concepts, which will prove very useful later. Despite a busy schedule, you will take time out for your children and enjoy moments with them, leaving you feeling refreshed.

Auspicious colour: Golden

Auspicious number: 8

Capricorn

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will get a chance to express your views in front of your family, and people will be impressed by your plans. Your financial position will remain strong. You may decorate your home according to the festive season. Keep control over your speech and avoid being stubborn about any issue. Students need to focus fully on their studies.

Auspicious colour: Blue

Auspicious number: 3

Aquarius

Today your mind will be filled with fresh enthusiasm. People will seek your opinion, and your status at the workplace will strengthen. You may have a conversation with a special person today. Financial gains are indicated, and new sources of income may emerge. Young children will remain very happy and look for new games to play. Your health will remain better than before. Friends will make good evening plans, making your day pleasant. There is no need to worry, you will feel good within yourself.

Auspicious colour: Pink

Auspicious number: 6

Pisces

Today will be favourable for you. With the help of elders at home, an important task will be completed. You may receive good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand you better today, bringing freshness into the relationship. Helping in social work will make you feel good. You may plan to watch a movie at home with your siblings. You will get an opportunity to meet a respected person. A religious event may be organised at home, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Auspicious colour: Brown

Auspicious number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV’s show 'Bhavishyavani.')