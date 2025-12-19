Horoscope today [December 19, 2025]: Zodiac-wise predictions from Aries to Pisces From career offers and financial gains to family harmony and travel chances, here’s your horoscope for 19 December 2025 with lucky colour and number for all zodiac signs.

Today marks Paush Krishna Paksha Amavasya, falling on a Friday, making the day spiritually and astrologically significant. The Amavasya tithi will continue through the night and end tomorrow morning at 7:13 am. Jyeshtha Nakshatra remains active until 10:51 pm.

As it is also Snan-Daan Shraddha Amavasya, the day is ideal for charity, reflection and religious observances. This powerful lunar alignment points towards notable shifts across personal, professional and emotional spheres of life.

Aries

Your financial position looks strong today, and there are chances of receiving encouraging news. Harmony within the family will bring emotional comfort. Spending on leisure or entertainment will lift your mood. Students will find it easier to concentrate, and enrolling in a new course could prove beneficial. Health remains stable and better than before.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Taurus

You may remain actively involved in social or community-related work today, earning appreciation from neighbours and peers. A joyful atmosphere prevails at home, possibly due to the arrival of guests. Married natives can enjoy quality time with their partner. Students, especially school-going children, will perform well academically.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 7

Gemini

Spiritual interests may draw your attention today, and you could attend a religious or cultural event. Those inclined towards art may receive a platform to showcase their talent, earning praise. Businesspersons are likely to receive attractive offers, with finances remaining strong and trade opportunities increasing.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 2

Cancer

Today promises progress and positivity. Family bonds remain strong, and luck supports your efforts. A long trip with an old friend is possible. Those working in government sectors may receive promotion-related news, while job seekers could find suitable opportunities. Pending tasks will finally move forward, and starting a new business may prove profitable in the long run.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 6

Leo

A rewarding day lies ahead with strong professional prospects. You may receive an offer from a multinational company, and business growth could accelerate significantly. Family outings and pleasant discussions regarding relationships will keep the atmosphere cheerful. Long-pending tasks are likely to see success today.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Virgo

Luck is firmly on your side today, making tasks easier to complete. Those associated with music or creative fields may receive offers for major performances. Social outings with school friends or attending a celebration can brighten the day. However, avoid rushing through office work, patience will work in your favour.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Libra

This is an excellent day for law students, with academic projects likely to earn good results. Working professionals will find the day supportive, while social recognition for past contributions may boost your reputation. Family time in the evening will bring warmth and balance. Regular yoga will help maintain good health.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 3

Scorpio

The day looks pleasant for those in relationships, and workplace obstacles may finally clear. Married individuals should avoid making promises they may struggle to keep, as misunderstandings could arise. Engineering students may receive offers from reputed organisations. Overall, marital harmony remains intact.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius

Your interest in learning new things will grow today. Cutting down unnecessary expenses will help strengthen future savings. Extra effort at work may help you complete pending tasks, earning appreciation from seniors. Be cautious about health, especially food choices. Couples may plan a long drive together.

Lucky colour: Dark green

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn

The day will largely be spent with family, possibly including a dinner outing. Fresh business ideas may bring long-term gains. Your previous work experience will prove useful in completing important office assignments. Leisure time with friends will add balance to the day.

Lucky colour: Navy blue

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius

Positive outcomes, especially in business matters, are indicated today. Those planning to invest in land or property may proceed confidently. Students, particularly those preparing for government exams, may see encouraging results. Married life remains harmonious, and architects or designers can expect professional growth.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 6

Pisces

A cheerful and fulfilling day awaits you. Investing in a new venture may bring double returns. Your positive attitude at work could impress seniors, possibly leading to a reward. Students may need to restructure their study routine. Children may make you proud, enhancing your social standing, while private-sector employees may receive promotion news.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. Viewers can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)