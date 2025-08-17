Horoscope today, 17 August, 2025: Aries to Pisces predictions to guide your day Here’s your daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs. See what’s in store for your love life, career, and health.

Today is the Navami Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha on Sunday. Navami Tithi will remain till 7:25 pm today. Yayijaya Yoga will remain till 7:25 pm today. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 3:18 pm late tonight. Apart from this, today is Shri Goga Navami. Let us now know in detail from Acharya Indu Prakash ji how all the 12 zodiac signs will get results today.

Aries horoscope today

Today your day will be full of happiness. The day will be full of relief for the students of this zodiac sign; they can also think of making a new schedule. Today, you will use the phone as little as possible in the office and will focus completely on your work. Today, you should avoid trusting others too much in money matters. Today, you can plan to visit a religious place with your spouse.

Lucky number- Pink

Lucky colour- 06

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. Today, all the work will be done according to your plans...your mind will be engaged in work. Today, your interest in social work may increase. Today, you will get full support from your spouse at work. Today, you can benefit from a business partnership. You will try to understand things better.

Lucky number- Blue

Lucky colour- 01

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, you will get new opportunities to expand your business. Today, your chances of getting benefits from someone in business will increase, which will also increase your enthusiasm. Today, there may be a change in your schedule due to a function at home. Most of the work that started earlier will be completed today.

Lucky number- Magenta

Lucky colour- 06

Cancer horoscope today

Today, your day is going to be mixed. Today, your focus will be on completing the work. Today, you may have to discuss a little about some work in the office, and enemies may be more impressed by your plans. Today you will get a chance to work in a big company, which will lead to progress in your career.

Lucky number- Blue

Lucky colour- 05

Leo horoscope today

Today will be a better day for you. Today, you will get solutions to the problems that you are facing, which will keep you happy. Today, you will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You should have a good diet so that you stay healthy for a long time.

Lucky number- Grey

Lucky colour- 04

Virgo horoscope today

Today your day is going to start in a good mood. Today, your business activities will continue smoothly. The day will be favourable for the person associated with politics and the social sector of this zodiac. Today, businessmen can attend important meetings, which will help them a lot in expanding their business. Today, you will get rid of the loan taken from someone, and your confusion will end.

Lucky number- Silver

Lucky colour- 09

Libra horoscope today

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today, you will get big money in the field of business, and the enemy will keep a distance from you. Today, you will get a good profit in the furniture business, and you will also get an order for a big project. Writers can write a new story today which will be liked by people.

Lucky number- Yellow

Lucky colour- 01

Scorpio horoscope today

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. If you are going out for a business trip today, then take the blessings of the elders of the house... your work will be successful. Today, your spouse will get a good opportunity for progress. Today, you will get opportunities for advancement in your job, which will take your career forward.

Lucky number- Purple

Lucky colour- 07

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today, your day will be better than before. Today you will spend quality time with family members, and you can have a long conversation with your spouse; this will improve your relationship. Today you can plan to watch a movie in the theatre with friends. Today, you will get success in some special work, and new ideas can come to your mind.

Lucky number- Green

Lucky colour- 02

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be a mixed day for you. Work done with concentration today will prove to be beneficial. Today, you should avoid ignoring any responsibility and complete it as soon as possible. Today, your health will be fine, due to which you will try to finish the work in the minimum time.

Lucky number- Red

Lucky colour- 02

Aquarius horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you can start a business with your friend. Today you will go to a friend's birthday party, where you will get a chance to enjoy yourself with other friends. Today you can learn new skills which will benefit you in the future.

Lucky number- Golden

Lucky colour- 07

Pisces horoscope today

Today, your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Today, your good behaviour will help you create a different identity in society. Today is going to be a profitable day for contractors; today, you can get a big contract. Today you should eat seasonal fruits, which will keep your health good.

Lucky number- Blue

Lucky colour- 06

