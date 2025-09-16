Today’s horoscope [September 16, 2025]: Zodiac predictions you can’t miss Here’s your horoscope today, 16 September 2025—Aries to Pisces. Check love, career, finance, and health predictions with lucky colours and numbers for your zodiac sign.

New Delhi:

Today is Tuesday, the 10th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin.

Tithi: Dashami, until 12:23 midnight

Dashami, until 12:23 midnight Yoga: Varyan Yoga, until 12:34 am

Varyan Yoga, until 12:34 am Rituals: Shraddha ceremonies will be observed today

The day looks particularly favourable for Aries, bringing progress and comfort. Taurus should keep an eye on their health, while Gemini is likely to see gains in business.

Let’s see what the stars say for your zodiac sign.

Aries horoscope today – September 16, 2025

Guidance from a mentor or elder will prove beneficial. Luxuries and comforts may increase. Business changes will bring considerable profit. Important discussions with influential people are likely, so take full advantage. Adjustments in routine will aid your health, and career opportunities will open up in your favour.

Lucky Number: 8 | Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus horoscope today – September 16, 2025

With the support of your parents, an important task will be completed. Health requires attention, and lending or borrowing money is best avoided. Success in a significant matter will earn you recognition. Steer clear of negative influences. An outing with friends may be on the agenda, possibly a birthday celebration. Finances will strengthen, easing pending matters.

Lucky Number: 1 | Lucky Colour: Silver

Gemini horoscope today – September 16, 2025

Good news is on the horizon. Your creative flair will be admired, and opportunities on a larger scale may arrive. Finances will improve, enhancing your lifestyle. A visit to a religious place with parents is possible. Work may involve travel to another city. Students will need to work diligently, but the support of teachers will be invaluable.

Lucky Number: 2 | Lucky Colour: Grey

Cancer horoscope today – September 16, 2025

A promising day lies ahead. Business dealings will run smoothly, and rapport with clients will grow stronger. Married life will be harmonious, while children remain lively and cheerful. Acts of charity will win you respect. Networking in business will be fruitful, and your thoughtful behaviour will impress others. Your outlook on a particular matter may also shift.

Lucky Number: 6 | Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo horoscope today – September 16, 2025

Joy through children is indicated. Colleagues will support your ideas, and completing work on time will lift your spirits. Take care when speaking with seniors. Plans with friends for an outing or picnic may arise. A business discussion will also bring encouraging results.

Lucky Number: 7 | Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo horoscope today – September 16, 2025

Stalled money may be recovered today. Pending matters will conclude with ease, aided by family support. You’ll shine in social activities, offering help to those in need. A structured approach to business will secure profits, while travel for an important purpose will succeed. Arts students will gain from teachers’ guidance, and health will remain steady.

Lucky Number: 8 | Lucky Colour: Red

Libra horoscope today – September 16, 2025

A reunion with a friend will lift your spirits. You’ll manage to make an important decision successfully, and good news may come your way. A willingness to help others will bring satisfaction. Small misunderstandings with your partner will be resolved, restoring harmony. For those in love, today is favourable for discussing marriage, with family support likely.

Lucky Number: 6 | Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio horoscope today – September 16, 2025

Thoughts about the future may occupy your mind. Family bonds will deepen, while colleagues’ support will help complete tasks efficiently. Income is set to rise, and children’s achievements will bring happiness. Health will remain sound, enabling you to accomplish more than usual.

Lucky Number: 5 | Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 16, 2025

New career opportunities will arise. Concentrate on your work to maximise results. A relative may share uplifting news, brightening the home atmosphere. Success in legal matters is likely. Health shows improvement, and political or influential connections may help resolve pending issues.

Lucky Number: 9 | Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn horoscope today – September 16, 2025

Unfinished tasks are likely to be completed. You may disagree with a child’s decision but will handle it with patience and care. Students will benefit from teachers’ guidance, helping them excel in exams. Expert advice will prove useful in financial investments. Those in the transport trade may see above-average earnings today.

Lucky Number: 4 | Lucky Colour: Golden

Aquarius horoscope today – September 16, 2025

Your wit and intelligence will see you through. Colleagues will be supportive, ensuring timely task completion. You may be drawn towards art and performance, with opportunities to advance through a major platform. Helping someone in need will enhance your reputation. News about children will be positive, and fresh career prospects will strengthen your finances.

Lucky Number: 3 | Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces horoscope today – September 16, 2025

You’ll spend time planning important work. Pleasant family moments will lift your spirits. Your conduct will leave a strong impression on others. Advice from an experienced figure will be valuable. Finances will strengthen, bringing comfort and ease. A health issue may resolve, and couples will build trust, reinforcing their relationship.

Lucky Number: 2 | Lucky Colour: Violet

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, Palmistry and Astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV with his predictions.)