Horoscope today, 15 August 2025: Aries to Pisces predictions to guide your day Daily horoscope for 15 August 2025. Quick tips for love, career and money from Aries to Pisces, plus your lucky colour and number for the day.

New Delhi:

Today is the Saptami Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha on Friday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 11:50 pm tonight. There will be Vriddhi Yoga from 10:18 am today to 7:21 am tomorrow. Today, there will be Ashwin Nakshatra till 7:36 am, after that Bharani Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is Shri Krishna Janmashtami fast.

Let us now know in detail from Acharya Indu Prakash ji how all the 12 zodiac signs will get results today.

Aries horoscope today

Today has brought new happiness to your life. Today, the whole day will be in your favour for business investment. Today, there will be enthusiasm in the family environment due to some good news at home. Today, students should avoid carelessness in studies; there is a need to work a little more, and there are chances of getting success. Today you are going to get a big order for decoration. Today, you can think of buying a new vehicle with your family.

Lucky number- Orange

Lucky colour- 07

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Today, there may be some changes in business activities, which will be beneficial for you. Today, you will achieve success in your field of work. Students will take help from their seniors to complete the project today. Today, there will be mutual harmony in the family, which will make you happy. Today, you will get a lot of relief from health-related problems, and you will feel full of freshness. Today you will go out with friends, which will make you feel good.

Lucky number- Blue

Lucky colour- 05

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be better than usual for you. Today you will help a needy person, which will make you very happy. Today, you will get new employment opportunities, which will help you in your progress. Today, you will get relief from some physical problem, due to which you will feel energetic. Today, you will move forward while doing social work, and you will also get respect. Today, you should complete the important tasks in advance, so that you get time for other tasks as well.

Lucky number- Green

Lucky colour- 08

Cancer horoscope today

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, you are likely to get a promotion in your job. Women of this zodiac sign will start working from home today, and they will get the support of their family. Today, you will talk to a relative after a long time, due to which all your grievances will be removed. Today you may have to go out suddenly in connection with some work, but everything will be good. Today, students will get help from their seniors to understand a subject.

Lucky number- Red

Lucky colour- 02

Leo horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will start some new work, in which you will get the support of your spouse. Today you will plan to go on a trip with friends. Today, you should pay special attention to your food and avoid eating outside. Today, people associated with politics can attend a meeting, where they can express their views. Today, you will receive good news from your in-laws, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant.

Lucky number- Red

Lucky colour- 04

Virgo horoscope today

Today, your day is going to start well. Today, the advice of an experienced person in business will teach you how to work. Today, stay away from other people's matters and focus on your work. Today, you will be interested in social work, and you can also get political support from someone. Today, your mind will be engaged in religious work, and you can organise a puja. Today, you will be happy with the success of your children and will also feel proud.

Lucky number- Blue

Lucky colour- 03

Libra horoscope today

Today is going to bring better results for you. Today, you will get good money in business, and there will be happiness and peace at home. Today you will make up your mind to do new work, in which you can take the help of your friend. Today, the boss will be happy with your work in the office and will consider your promotion. Today, you will plan to buy a new house, for which you can also take the advice of elders. Today, sweetness will remain in your married life.

Lucky number- Red

Lucky colour- 05

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today, you will find happiness in small things and will be happy. Furniture traders of this zodiac will make more profit today than usual. Today, the whole family will be happy due to the success of the son. Today, keep a distance from people with negative thinking, as this will not create difficulties in your work. Today, you will get the support of your spouse in some work, due to which the work will be completed on time.

Lucky number- Orange

Lucky colour- 03

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today, your day will start with new enthusiasm. Today, you will get blessings from your elders, and today, your stalled work will start again. Today is going to be a day full of energy for teachers. Today, you will get a chance to help needy people, which will bring change to the lives of many people. Today, more people will like your post on social media. Today, you need to take special care of your health.

Lucky number- White

Lucky colour- 04

Capricorn horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get an offer from a multinational company for a job, which will brighten your career. Today, you will get a big contract in business through an online medium, which will give you a good profit. Today, you will spend some time in solitude, which will calm your mind. Today, harmony will increase in your married life, and you will be happy to get the support of your spouse in your work.

Lucky number- Green

Lucky colour- 05

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be a great day for you. Today, with the advice of elders, the attempt to bring the business onto a new path will be successful. Today, there will be harmony in the relationship of newly married couples. Today, you will try to add colour to your life, which will give you peace from within. Today, do not use the phone excessively in the office; someone can backbite you. Today will be a good day for the singers of this zodiac; they will get a chance to sing on a big platform.

Lucky number- Blue

Lucky colour- 09

Pisces horoscope today

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, focus on work in the office, and avoid getting entangled in anything unnecessarily. Today, guests will arrive at your home, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today, the sales of iron traders of this zodiac will increase. Today, women should take special care of their purses and goods while shopping. Today, you can get an expensive gift from your spouse, which will make you happy.

Lucky number- Yellow

Lucky colour- 07

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)