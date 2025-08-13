Daily horoscope today, 13 August 2025: What the stars say for your zodiac sign Start your day with clear guidance. See what 13 August 2025 holds for love, money and work, with lucky colour and number for every zodiac sign.

New Delhi:

Today is Wednesday, the Panchami Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha. Panchami Tithi will continue throughout the day till 4:24 am. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 4:06 pm today.

Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 10:33 am today, after which Revati Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is Raksha Panchami. We will discuss this in detail later.

Horoscope today: Aries (Mesh)

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. Today, you can get good news from children. Today is going to be a good day for arts students of this zodiac; today, new ideas will come to your mind. Today, you will get new employment opportunities, which will strengthen your financial side. Today, there are chances of a two-fold growth in your business. Today, your interest will be in the field of music, and you can also get an offer from the film industry.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Horoscope today: Taurus (Vrishabha)

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you may travel abroad in connection with business, and this trip will be beneficial for you. Today, you may get a promotion in your job, which will strengthen your image in the office. Today, the atmosphere of your house will remain pleasant due to the arrival of a close relative. Today, you can plan to go out somewhere with your family. Today you will go shopping with your spouse and can also buy electronic goods.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Horoscope today: Gemini (Mithun)

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, your business activities will continue smoothly, but you should be a little cautious while doing transactions. Today, you can go out with a close friend, and the weather outside will be good for your health. Today, you may be a little confused about your career. You can take advice about your career from your Guru. Today, your married life will remain happy, and you will get the happiness of children.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Horoscope today: Cancer (Kark)

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will help your father in his work, which will make him happy. Today, you can make different types of dishes at home for the children. Today, you can get good news from the children, which will make you feel proud. Today you can go for a picnic with friends, where you will enjoy a lot. Architects of this zodiac sign will do a very good job today, seeing which the boss will praise you.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Horoscope today: Leo (Simha)

Today will be useful for you. Today, all your pending work will be completed. Today will be a good day for shopkeepers; today, you are likely to earn a good income. Today, your interest will be in the field of art, and you can also get good offers. Engineering students of this zodiac sign may get good job offers today. Today, after a long time, you will get a chance to meet a friend, meeting whom will make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Horoscope today: Virgo (Kanya)

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you can get a big deal in business, which will lead to growth in your business. Today, you are likely to get some good news. Today, you will be successful in creating harmony between family relationships. Today, money can be spent on entertainment, but you will get happiness from it. Today you will go out with children in the evening, which will make them happy. Today, your health will be fitter than before, and you will feel more energetic.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Horoscope today: Libra (Tula)

Today, your interest in new tasks will increase, due to which you will get to learn something new. If you try to reduce unnecessary expenses today, it will be good for you. Today, you will get double the money in business, due to which the financial side will be stronger than before. Today, by doing extra work in the office, the pending work will be completed quickly, due to which the boss can pat your back happily. Today, you will be interested in social work, and you will take your work forward by joining hands with an experienced person.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Horoscope today: Scorpio (Vrishchik)

Today will be a pleasant day for you. If you start a new business today with the blessings of your elders, then you are sure to get a profit. Today, there will be less work, so be a little careful about your health. Lovers of this zodiac sign can plan to go on a long drive today. Today you may have to go out for some work, take the things you need with you. Today is going to be beneficial for lawyers, as some important cases will be in your favour.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 5

Horoscope today: Sagittarius (Dhanu)

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, all the work will be completed according to your wishes, which will strengthen your confidence. Today, some colleagues in the office can praise you for your work. Today, your boss can gift you something useful, happy with your positive thoughts. Students can think of making changes in their timetable to make their studies effective today. Today you will spend a good time with your spouse, which will make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Horoscope today: Capricorn (Makar)

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will feel more energetic, which will make you focus on work. If you are thinking of completing some important work today, then you will complete it before time, but today you need to plan. Today, if you are going to do any transaction related to a new land, then first investigate it thoroughly. Today, you should also take care of the health of the elders of the house.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Horoscope today: Aquarius (Kumbh)

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you can get success in the work which was pending for many days, due to which will bring happiness to your mind. Avoid hurrying with any work today, so that your work can be done peacefully. Today is a good day for the students of this zodiac sign; you will concentrate on studies. Today is an auspicious day to join a new course. Use the right language while talking to any stranger today.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Horoscope today: Pisces (Meen)

Today will be favourable for you. Today is a good day for the married people of this zodiac sign; you can go out for dinner with your spouse. Today you can meet an old friend, which will be beneficial for you in the future. Today, you will get huge financial gains in business, and your business relations will also remain good. To keep your health fit, you must include yoga and exercise in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)