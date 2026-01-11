Horoscope today, January 11, 2026: Zodiac-wise predictions for all signs Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Find out how the day will be for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

Today is Sunday, and it is the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Magh. The Ashtami Tithi will remain till 10:21 am today, after which the Navami Tithi will begin. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 5:27 pm this evening. The Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect till 6:12 pm today.

Let us find out how the day is going to be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Aries horoscope

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. In the evening, you will make plans with a friend, and the thought of it will keep you cheerful throughout the day. At the workplace, you will work with full concentration, and your colleagues will follow your lead. Your entire day will remain busy, yet you will feel satisfied knowing that you have worked honestly and sincerely. After returning home, you will set targets for the next day and resolve to achieve them. For those in love, the day will be favourable.

Auspicious colour: Green

Auspicious number: 7

Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Taurus horoscope

Today will be an excellent day for you. You will go on a trip to a beautiful place with your spouse, which will strengthen your relationship. You will understand each other’s emotions better and promise to support one another in every situation in life. Students of this sign may seek help from their seniors to understand a particular topic. You may also get relief from a health issue that has been troubling you for some time. Avoid doing anything today that you do not feel confident about without consulting an experienced person.

Auspicious colour: Silver

Auspicious number: 7

Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Gemini horoscope

Today will be a golden day for you. Your thoughts will be valued, and your respect will grow. You will sit with your parents and discuss future plans. If you are worried about losing something for any reason, rest assured, nothing of that sort will happen, as the day is in your favour. You will encourage someone to work with confidence, which will make you feel good. A rarely seen side of yours, your smiling face, will come out today as you reminisce about something from the past.

Auspicious colour: Pink

Auspicious number: 9

Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Cancer horoscope

Today will be filled with happiness. A new turn is coming in your career, which will prove beneficial. You may meet someone today who could become a close friend in the future. You need to remain alert about your health. Follow your routine keeping the weather in mind. In the evening, you will spend time with your grandparents, which will refresh childhood memories.

Auspicious colour: Orange

Auspicious number: 6

Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Leo horoscope

Today will be filled with fresh enthusiasm. You may go out for a short trip. You will be influenced by someone’s words, and you may remain busy with unnecessary tasks. Instead of panicking over problems, try to resolve them calmly. Handle important matters yourself and seek advice from an experienced person if needed. You will focus on things that genuinely interest you, which will bring happiness. Connecting with new people will help you learn something new.

Auspicious colour: Red

Auspicious number: 1

Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Virgo horoscope

Today will be an excellent day for you. Your close friends will make good plans for the evening, making your day pleasant. There is no need to worry today—you will feel quite content within yourself. Your hard work will earn you respect among people. You may speak to a relative over the phone, strengthening family bonds. Starting a new venture today will bring success. You may also think of encouraging your spouse to begin something new. Your health will remain good, and you will feel motivated to work.

Auspicious colour: Golden

Auspicious number: 4

Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Libra horoscope

Today will be favourable for you. You will gain new information that will prove useful in the future. It is important to overcome laziness and focus on work. You may buy something you like from the market. The day is good for implementing plans to expand your business. Sweetness will remain in relationships, and people will continue to trust you. Your honesty will inspire others. Women will soon find relief from household responsibilities. Despite a busy schedule, you will take time for yourself and engage in activities you enjoy.

Auspicious colour: Yellow

Auspicious number: 8

Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Scorpio horoscope

Today is going to be special for you. Some people may try to create obstacles, but do not pay attention to rumours; stay focused on your goals, and you will surely succeed. Seriousness and sincerity are required in business matters today. Re-evaluate plans related to business expansion. It is extremely important to seek expert advice while making any major or minor decision. You will succeed in maintaining a balanced family environment, and family members will understand each other’s emotions.

Auspicious colour: Black

Auspicious number: 4

Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Sagittarius horoscope

Today will be a good day for you. A practical mindset and balanced approach will benefit you, and people will behave positively towards you. You may spend some time in solitude or at a religious place. Women of this sign will remain active in business and earn good profits. The atmosphere at home will be pleasant, and you will spend the evening with your family. A positive change within you will make your spouse happy. Avoid unnecessary overthinking and take some time out for yourself.

Auspicious colour: Grey

Auspicious number: 9

Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Capricorn horoscope

Today will bring mixed experiences. Your planned tasks are likely to be completed on time, and finishing some work ahead of schedule will make you feel happy. You may feel mentally disturbed by people’s opinions or comments about you, but with patience, things will soon return to normal. Students of this sign will feel enthusiastic about their studies and spend more time studying.

Auspicious colour: Brown

Auspicious number: 2

Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Aquarius horoscope

Today will be an average day for you. It will be important to ensure that past mistakes are not repeated. Your life is moving towards progress, and you will prepare yourself for new responsibilities. Based on your capabilities, you may receive some big opportunities today. As your abilities grow, so will the scale of opportunities. Despite concerns about your spouse, you may find it difficult to express them. The day will be favourable for people associated with politics. For those in love, the day will be memorable.

Auspicious colour: Maroon

Auspicious number: 8

Horoscope today, 11 January 2026: Pisces horoscope

Today will be favourable for you. With the help of an experienced and knowledgeable person, you will be able to resolve issues related to your child’s career. Some unfavourable situations may arise. Control your anger while speaking with others. Travel is indicated today. Stay away from risky tasks. Avoid haste and anger while working, and tasks will be completed smoothly. You may plan to meet an old friend. People associated with writing will be honoured at a ceremony today.

Auspicious colour: Brown

Auspicious number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)