Holashtak 2023: Know start date and end date; Do's and Don'ts during these 9 days before Holi

Holashtak 2023: Holi is just a few days away and everyone is busy planning how to celebrate the festival of colors. This year, Holi is on March 8 (Wednesday). People celebrate this day by applying gulaal to each other, eating sweets and snacks and with house parties. However, as per Hindu mythology, 8 days before Holi, all the auspicious activities are stopped. It is considered prohibited to do any auspicious work during these eight days like grah pravesh, marriage, mundan rites etc. This period is called Holashtak. Auspicious activities start again on the second day of Holika Dahan i.e. a day before Holi. this year, instead of eight days, there are nine days in Holakshtak.

Know all the details about Holashtak 2023 here-

Holashtak 2023: Start date and end date

This year Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7 and Holi with colors will be celebrated on March 8. Holakshtak will begin on February 27 and will end on Holika Dahan

Mythology related to Holashtak

There are many beliefs behind considering the days of Holashtak as inauspicious. According to popular legend, Kamadeva broke Lord Shiva's penance and then he had to face his wrath. Enraged Mahadev had consumed Kamdev, due to which a wave of mourning had spread in nature. The day on which Kamdev was consumed was Ashtami Tithi of Phalgun Shukla Paksha. In order to revive her husband, Kamadeva's wife Rati worshiped Shiva, due to which the Lord, after being pleased, accepted Rati's words and told the remedy. For this reason, these days are not considered auspicious.

Holashtak 2023: Do's and Don'ts

Do not start any new work

Don't do auspicious work like marriage and engagement

Daughters' or daughters-in-law's bidai should not be done in these days

Activities like shaving, house warming and opening of new shops are also prohibited

Don't start a new business during this time

Do not buy new houses, vehicles and plots during Holashtak

What to do-

Chant the mantras of Lord Vishnu

Bathe and donate, you will get auspicious results

Worship Moon and Goddess Lakshmi on Phalgun Purnima

Help those in need

Scientific reason behind Holashtak

According to scientific reasons, negative energy enters nature from Ashtami tithi of Phalguna Shukla Paksha. Therefore, home entry or any auspicious work is often not done during this period.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not give any proof of truth.)

