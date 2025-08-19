Daily horoscope today, 19 August 2025: Predictions for Aries to Pisces Daily horoscope today, 19 August 2025: From Aries to Pisces, discover love, money, and health predictions, plus lucky colour and number for each sign.

New Delhi:

Today is the Ekadashi Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 3:33 pm today. Vajra Yoga will remain till 8:30 pm today. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 1:08 pm today.

Apart from this, today is Jaya Ekadashi Vrat. Let us now know in detail from Acharya Indu Prakash ji how all the 12 zodiac signs will get results today.

Aries horoscope today — 19 August 2025

Today will be a happy day for people of this zodiac. Today you can start some work, which will earn you a good profit in future. Newly married couples will get a gift from their spouse today, which will make them happy. Today you will feel fit and energetic. Today, you will get a chance to work in politics, which will help you fulfil your dreams. Students will participate in a competition today, in which they will perform well, and teachers will also praise them.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 7

Taurus horoscope today — 19 August 2025

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get good money in the electronics business, so you can think of taking your business forward. Teachers of this zodiac sign will be transferred to their favourite place. Youths looking for a job need to continue their search; they will get a job soon. You will consult a good doctor today for health-related problems. Today, there will be harmony in your married life.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 5

Gemini horoscope today — 19 August 2025

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get your favourite thing, which will make you happy. Today, there will be sweetness in your married life. Today, lovemates will talk about their relationship at home, and family members can take their relationship forward. Today you can go out with friends, which will refresh your mood. You will complete an important task in the office today, for which you will prepare plans.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Cancer horoscope today — 19 August 2025

Today will be a good day for you. Today, the idea of starting a new business will excite you. Today you can plan to visit a religious place with your family. The ongoing disputes in your married life will end today; your spouse will give you a reason to be happy. Today, your salary will increase given your work and hard work. Today, you will help your father in his work, due to which he will feel happy and proud of his upbringing.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Leo horoscope today — 19 August 2025

Today, your day will be better than usual. Today, you need to be careful while driving. Today, you will get a job because of a close friend, which will deepen your friendship. Today, it is better to understand the words of your family members than to take outside advice in the workplace. Today, there will be mutual coordination in your married relationship. Today, students need to focus on their studies. Eating outside can affect your health today, so avoid eating outside.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Virgo horoscope today — 19 August 2025

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you can buy furniture items, which will increase the beauty of the house. Today you can start a new work, in which you will get full support from your brother. Today, children will share their thoughts with you, listen to them carefully and explain them with love. Today, your followers on social media will increase, which will make you happy. Your acquaintances will increase far and wide.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 5

Libra horoscope today — 19 August 2025

Today is going to be beneficial for you. Today, you will launch cosmetic products on an online website, which will give you a good profit. Today, your boss can give you a new target after being happy with your work in the office. Today, you can plan to go on a trip with your spouse. People of this zodiac sign associated with science will get respect. Today you will get a gift from a friend, which will make you happy. Today, your health will be absolutely fine, and you will feel energetic.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio horoscope today — 19 August 2025

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will complete most of your tasks, which will make you happy. Today, you will join an organisation and help the needy, which will bring a change in their lives. Today, there is a need to take care of the health of the elderly at home. Today, you can think of buying a vehicle with your family. Today, you will get very good news in your marital relationship, which will create a happy atmosphere at home. Today will prove to be a day of success for students.

Lucky colour- Megenta

Lucky number- 3

Sagittarius horoscope today — 19 August 2025

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will complete the pending project with the help of your friend. Today, you will get huge monetary gains in business deals. Today you will meet some new people in the office, meeting whom you will be happy to meet. Today, you will get relief from a long-standing health problem, which will keep your mind happy. Today you will go shopping with your spouse, and you will gift. Today, you will be able to get your work done by others.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn horoscope today — 19 August 2025

Capricorn – Today is going to be a great day for you. You will complete the work that was pending in the office for many days on time. Today, the arrival of a special relative at home will create a happy atmosphere. Transport businessmen will get good profits, which will give them satisfaction. Today, teachers are likely to get promoted to their favourite place. Women of this zodiac sign will cook food of their children's choice today, which will make them happy. Today, new happiness will come in your married life, due to which the family atmosphere will be good.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius horoscope today — 19 August 2025

Today is going to be beneficial for you. Today, you will suddenly receive money, which will strengthen your bank balance. Today, taking advice from elders in the workplace will give you good profits in business. Today, you may get a job offer from a good company. Today, there will be harmony in your married life, and you will take care of each other. Today, you will get the support of your family in your work, due to which all the pending work will be completed on time.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Pisces horoscope today — 19 August 2025

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will complete all your important tasks on time, so that you can take out time for other tasks as well. If you avoid unnecessary expenses on a credit card today, then you will be saved from financial troubles. Lawyers of this zodiac will be successful in winning a client's case today, due to which will result in a good profit. Today, you will get the blessings of your elders, due to which your work will be successful. Today, you will get a chance to learn a lot from your seniors in the office.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)