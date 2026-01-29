Chalisa Yoga in February: Know which zodiac signs need extra caution Chalisa Yoga forming in February may bring health issues and financial challenges for certain zodiac signs. Check if your sign is affected and stay cautious.

On the first of February, the Chalisa Yoga will form between Venus and Saturn. This yoga will form because the two planets will be 40 degrees apart. In astrology, these two planets are friends, and the formation of Chalisa Yoga will bring auspicious results to some zodiac signs. Nevertheless, there will be some zodiac signs for whom the formation of Chalisa Yoga may be unfavourable. Let's find out which of these zodiac signs is and what precautions they take.

Aries

Chalisa Yoga will form in your twelfth house. In astrology, this house is considered the house of loss. Therefore, Aries natives need to be cautious. It is best to conduct financial transactions only in the presence of a trusted person. Also, protect valuables during travel. Those looking for employment will need to increase their efforts. You will need to proceed with patience. As a remedy, you should recite Hanuman Chalisa; it may be beneficial.

Leo

Chalisa Yoga will form between Saturn and Venus, and both planets are enemies of the Sun, the lord of your zodiac sign. Therefore, you will need to be extremely cautious. Avoid bad company, or your image could be tarnished. Unnecessary worries may arise for those born under this zodiac sign. Not getting the desired results for your hard work may make you feel disappointed. Take special care of your mental health during this time. You should also avoid borrowing. As a remedy, you should worship the Sun God.

Scorpio

People born under this zodiac sign may experience loss of concentration. Your mind may be more focused on unnecessary things than important tasks. Parents born under this zodiac sign may be concerned about their children. Circumstances at work may be unfavourable, so you should approach every task with caution. Don't blindly trust anyone, or you could face financial loss or fraud. Health problems related to your eyes and throat may arise; be careful. As a remedy, worship Lord Shiva and practice yoga and meditation.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

