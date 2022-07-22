Aries Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Exercise caution before making any unnecessary travel this week

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): For the people of the Aries zodiac sign, astrologer Chiorag Bejan Daruwalla predicts that this last week of July will turn out to be fruitful if they exercise caution. He says that you need to be more careful about everything to get yourself involved in and enjoy quality time with your close ones.

Daruwalla says your social boundaries will increase this week. Helping others in their troubles can give you spiritual happiness. It is possible to buy new things at home. Any positive activity of the offspring will make you feel happy. Exercise caution before making any unnecessary travel at this time. Be aware that a little carelessness can lead you astray from your goal. You will be annoyed by the rising expenses at this time. A plan related to the business area will come in handy. There may be some flaws in the coordination between husband and wife. Health will be excellent.

Read astrological predictions of all the 12 zodiac signs here

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Read More Astrology News