Aries Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): Professional decisions need to be made with caution. Know more

Aries Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): The people of the Aries zodiac sign need to be careful this week when it comes their professional life. While there won't be any major harm, you are advised to exercise caution. With Mars transit in Taurus on August 10, many auspicious and inauspicious yogas are also being formed. Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla shares what this week has in store for you.

Daruwalla says it will be a neutral week for you. Change has always made you very uncomfortable and this week will be no different but you will have to sit alone and introspect deeply and think your professional decision through. Apart from the discomfort, you won’t face any other problems this week. Luck will mildly support you in what you do professionally this week hence make sure you are very productive this week.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

