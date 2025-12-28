Aries horoscope 2026: What the new year holds for career, love and money Aries horoscope 2026 signals progress, rising income and new career opportunities. With favourable planetary support, the year brings growth in love, finances and professional life.

New Delhi:

According to renowned aromalogist Anil Thakkar, 2026 will be a year of progress, new opportunities and increased wealth for Aries. This year, both Mars and Jupiter will be in auspicious positions, giving you momentum and expansion in your career.

This means the work you put in this year will yield results many times over. Let’s find out what the new year holds for your career, finances, love and health.

Aries career horoscope 2026: Growth and leadership roles

Between January and April, new projects will be available that involve leadership roles. Freshers are likely to find good jobs. Those working in the corporate sector may receive promotions. The period from May to August will also prove auspicious for your career. Those dealing with foreign clients, marketing and import–export will see significant gains. Partnerships in business will bring benefits. Any previously stalled work or projects are likely to resume. September to December will be an excellent time to change careers or pursue a new direction. Success in government examinations is likely, and business expansion is indicated.

Keep these things in mind regarding your career:

Avoid ego. Avoid making hasty decisions. Take decisions wisely, not emotionally. Communicate clearly and openly with your team.

Aries finance horoscope 2026: Rising income and investments

2026 will be very auspicious for Aries financially. New sources of income may open up from March. This is an excellent time to start a side business. There are chances of profits from real estate. Long-term investments are likely to be safe and profitable. However, unnecessary expenses and vehicle-related costs may increase between May and July. In August and September, be sure to carefully review any loan before finalising it. Digital businesses may bring profits. You may invest in agricultural land. Forex trading should be done only with expert advice.

Aries love horoscope 2026: Relationships and marriage prospects

For singles, May to August will be the strongest period for attraction. A new relationship may begin quickly. Couples may experience misunderstandings due to a lack of communication between March and June. Keep your ego in check, or things could go wrong. Bonding will deepen towards the end of the year. October to December is an auspicious time for marriage. Your parents’ health will improve, and you will receive full support from your siblings in every endeavour.

Aries health horoscope 2026: Precautions and wellness tips

Headaches, blood pressure issues, stomach heat, swelling and acidity may trouble you throughout the year. To maintain good health, take a morning walk. Eat sattvic foods and drink plenty of water. Avoid excessive anger. You will need to be especially careful about your health during April, June and September, as there is a risk of injury during these months.

(About the author: Anil Kumar Thakkar is a well-known aromalogist in the country, who predicts horoscopes and the future based on your moon sign, that is, your date of birth.)