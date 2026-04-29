Horoscope today, April 29, 2026: What the stars have in store for your zodiac sign today

New Delhi:

April 29, 2026 Horoscope: Today is the Trayodashi date of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, and it falls on a Wednesday. The Trayodashi tithi will remain until 7:52 PM. Harshan Yoga will be active until 8:52 PM tonight, and Hasta Nakshatra will remain until 12:17 AM. Additionally, Mercury will transit into Aries at 6:52 AM tomorrow.

Let’s find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will unfold, along with lucky colours and numbers.

Aries

Today will bring a fresh glow to your personality. Your hardworking and responsible nature will enhance your reputation in society. You may get a chance to meet an influential person. Contractors may see financial gains. Students will reap the rewards of their efforts, especially in competitive exams. You may receive good news from your spouse, keeping you cheerful throughout the day.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Taurus

A joyful day awaits you. Property that has been unsold for years may finally fetch a good price. With a little effort, big gains are possible. Your spouse’s support will improve your financial situation. You may attend a social gathering and meet a distant relative. Romantic relationships will feel warm and pleasant.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Gemini

A favourable day overall. A conversation with a friend may bring back fond memories. Married men may strengthen their bond by gifting something thoughtful to their partner. Property dealers may benefit financially. Your economic situation will remain strong, and professionals in politics may see increased respect. Students will focus on learning new topics online.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Cancer

The day will be supportive. A strained relationship with a neighbour may improve. Health will remain good. Students may receive positive academic news. Helping others will enhance your social image. Romantic relationships will deepen emotionally. Avoid unnecessary humour that may upset others.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Leo

A productive day ahead. Workload may be high, but completing tasks calmly will help. Property-related professionals may gain financially. Your spouse’s support will improve finances. You may attend a wedding and reconnect with relatives. Job seekers may find promising opportunities.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Virgo

The day brings new happiness. You may go out with a friend and meet someone from your extended circle. Romantic relationships will flourish. Plans for dining out with family may be made. Engineering students may receive job offers from reputed companies. Stay cautious while working in the kitchen and focus on completing tasks calmly.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 9

Libra

A happy day overall. Your boss may question unfinished work, so stay on top of tasks. Those in politics may receive positive responses from seniors. Gifting something meaningful to your partner may strengthen your relationship. Job opportunities may arise, and students will perform well.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio

An important day. Pending wishes may be fulfilled, and romantic relationships may move toward commitment. You may plan an outing with friends. Travel for business is possible. Health will improve, and family matters will keep you occupied. Drive carefully and handle family decisions with patience.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius

Luck will favour you today. Planned tasks will be completed, improving your financial condition. Job seekers may receive offers from multinational companies. Promotions are possible for government employees. Family happiness will increase with the arrival of relatives. Participation in religious activities is also likely.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn

The day may be spent travelling or planning a trip with family. Businesspeople may see sudden gains, possibly through large orders. Students may adjust their study routines for better results. You may seek advice from experienced individuals before making decisions. Responsibilities may increase, but you will manage them effectively.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 7

Aquarius

A very good day. You may plan an outing with your partner. Avoid unnecessary anger at home. Spending on religious activities may bring peace of mind. Your spouse will play a key role in completing important tasks. Court-related matters may turn in your favour.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 6

Pisces

A moderate day. Avoid overthinking. New ideas may inspire you. Students will benefit from academic-related tasks. You may go shopping with family or attend a celebration with friends. Participation in religious activities is likely. Learning from past mistakes will guide your progress.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer in India with deep knowledge of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV’s programme Bhavishyavani.)

Also read: Grah Gochar May 2026: Big planetary shifts next month; money, opportunities and recognition for 4 zodiac signs