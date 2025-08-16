Today’s horoscope, 16 August 2025: What stars predict for your day Here’s your daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs. See what’s in store for your love life, career, and health on this Ashtami Tithi.

Today is the Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha on Saturday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 9:35 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Kalashtami. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 4:28 am today after crossing the whole day.

Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 4:39 am today after crossing the whole day. Apart from this, the Sun will transit in Leo at 1:52 am today. Let us now know in detail from Acharya Indu Prakash ji how all the 12 zodiac signs will get results today.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. For the women of this zodiac who work from home, the day will be full of busyness, but the evening will give you peace, and you will have a good time with your family. Today, an old friend of yours can come to your house, you can share your thoughts with him, and this will give peace to your mind. Today you can go to visit a religious place with your parents.

Lucky number- Brown

Lucky colour- 05

Taurus horoscope today

Today has brought new enthusiasm for you. Today you will get something that you have wanted for a long time. Today, you will be very excited about work; whatever work you start will be completed on time. Today, the work done by you in the interest of humanity will bring you respect in society. Today you will get more profit than expected in business, along with this, your expenses may also increase. Today, your health will be better than before.

Lucky number- Green

Lucky colour- 03

Gemini horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, important work which has been pending for a long time will be completed, due to which you will be enthusiastic. Today you will make a new target for work. People of this zodiac who are in the field of politics will go to a meeting today, where they will fill the public with new enthusiasm with their address. Today, students will be busy with their studies, and soon, there are chances of their success, just keep your hard work going.

Lucky number- Red

Lucky colour- 08

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, you will get good money in business, and your business relationships will also become stronger. Today, your married life will remain happy, which will give you happiness. Today, you will get the fruits of many years of hard work, which will give you new courage to work. Today, avoid believing the words of a stranger and take advice from an experienced person. Today, your mind will be engaged in religious activities, and you can make up your mind to organise an event.

Lucky number- Golden

Lucky colour- 07

Leo horoscope today

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will learn some important things about life from an unknown person, which will have a good effect on your life. Today, some work that has been going on for a long time will be completed, which will reduce your confusion. People of this zodiac, whose birthday is today, will feed delicious food made by their own hands to their friends today. Today, your incomplete work will be completed with the help of your colleague. Today is a good day for you in terms of health.

Lucky number- Black

Lucky colour- 06

Virgo horoscope today

Today has brought good changes for you. This change can be related to your work or career. Students will be excited about their studies today and will plan to join a new course. Today, to reduce the pressure of work, you can also take advice from your colleagues. This will also help you know new ways of working. There are chances of more profit for the steel businessmen of this zodiac.

Lucky number- Grey

Lucky colour- 02

Libra horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you can get good news from your child, in this happiness, you will plan to travel somewhere with your family. Today, due to your inclination towards literature, you will plan to read a book. Today will be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac. Today will be a good day for students, as you can get good news related to a competitive exam. Today is a good day for lovemates; they will spend some time together.

Lucky number- Silver

Lucky colour- 01

Scorpio horoscope today

Today is a favourable day for you. Today, you will be able to complete pending tasks, which you will be able to prepare plans. Today you can think afresh about any work. If you are going to make any kind of investment in the market today, then invest only after complete research. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health; you will feel refreshed after a long time. Today you will work together with colleagues in the office, so that the work will be completed quickly.

Lucky number- Magenta

Lucky colour- 03

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today, you will get new employment opportunities, which will improve your financial condition. Students preparing for government jobs can get good news today. Whatever work you start today, complete it on time, and it will be good for you. Today, you will get the support of your colleagues in the office, which will make your work easier. Today is going to be a good day to settle bank-related work.

Lucky number- Peach

Lucky colour- 06

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. Today, along with profit in business, there will be a lot of hard work. Today, before doing any important work, take advice from the elders of the house or any experienced person. Today, with the blessings of your parents, you will be able to overcome all the obstacles. Today, new ideas will automatically come to your mind, which will help you to progress. Today, you can get good news related to a transfer in the job. Today, you will help someone in need, which will give you happiness.

Lucky number- Blue

Lucky colour- 02

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be a great day for you. Today you may meet a big person, and he will prove to be very useful to you in the coming time. Today, you will earn good money in the tour and travel business. Today, people associated with the textile industries can get some big projects. Today, you should control your speech so that the atmosphere of the house remains good. Women of this zodiac can start some work today to become self-reliant.

Lucky bumper- Silver

Lucky colour- 05

Pisces horoscope today

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today, new ideas will come to your mind, which you will be able to implement in your daily routine. Today, for a person working in the political field, the day will be better than usual; today, your party can also give you a big post. Today, you will earn double the profit in organic farming, which will bring happiness to your family. Final year students will be successful in fulfilling their dreams today with the help of teachers.

Lucky number- Orange

Lucky colour- 04

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)