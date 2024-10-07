Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 7, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

All eyes on Haryana and J-K assembly poll results tomorrow, Congress confident of win in Haryana, NC-Congress alliance hopeful of win in valley, BJP hopes to rewrite history in Jammu and Kashmir

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tejashwi Yadav granted bail by Delhi court in money laundering case, BJP accuses Tejashwi of 'stealing' items from official bungalow in Patna while vacating

CBI files first chargesheet in Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder case, says accused Sanjay Roy raped, murdered victim in 'inebriated condition'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.