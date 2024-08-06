Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 6, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Where will Sheikh Hasina go? Homes, temples of Hindus attacked in Bangladesh, Parliament dissolved, Khaleda Zia released
- 24 people dead, 100 injured as demonstrators set fire to 5-star hotel owned by Awami leader in Jessore
- Opposition MPs led by Rahul Gandhi stage protest outside Parliament against GST on life, medical insurance
