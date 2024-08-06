Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Aaj Ki Baat
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 6, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 6, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2024 21:07 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Where will Sheikh Hasina go? Homes, temples of Hindus attacked in Bangladesh, Parliament dissolved, Khaleda Zia released
  • 24 people dead, 100 injured as demonstrators set fire to 5-star hotel owned by Awami leader in Jessore
  • Opposition MPs led by Rahul Gandhi stage protest outside Parliament against GST on life, medical insurance

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Aaj Ki Baat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Aaj-ki-baat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement